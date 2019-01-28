900,000€ Prix d’Amerique at Paris-Vincennes

January 27, 2019 - Favorite 5/2 odds Belina Josselyn (8f Love You -Lezira Josselyn- Workaholic ) rallied late in the lane for harness racing trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire to win the 98th Prix d’Amerique (Gr. I International UET Masters Series 2019, purse 900,000€, 2700 meters) timed in 1.11.7kr.

The victory was career number 20 in 63 starts for the now winner of 2,127,430€.

The great mare was bred and is owned by Yvan Bernard.

Stablemate and 66/1 outsider Looking Superb (6m Orlando Vici -Classical Pine) was second after rallying from behind Readly Express with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer Bazire and owner Kolbjoern O. Selmer.

Third was 3.2/1 third wagering choice Readly Express (7m Ready Cash -Caddie Dream) that Bjorn Goop teamed for trainer Timo Numos.

The 2018 Amerique held game to the end after enduring the death seat for the final half of the race to nip the tough 14/1 Davidson du Pont (6m Pacha du Pont ) that Frank Ouvrie piloted for trainer J-M Bazire, as he raced on the front inner in the later stages after Uza Josselyn led early.

The 5.1/1 Propulsion was fifth ahead of 2.8/1 second choice and double Amerique champion Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash ) that was sixth after getting away near the end and was sixth over in tier two before making a late attempt to engage the leaders.

191/1 Uza Josselyn (8f Love You ) ended seventh.

Grand Prix d'Amérique 2019 - La course - Victoire du couple Belina Josselyn & Jean-Michel Bazire

Face Time Bourbon (4m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon- Love You ) battled successfully as the 4/10 favorite to win the Prix Association SIS Autisme France (“Charles Tiercelin”) timed in 1.11.2kr for reinsman Bjorn Goop, trainer Sebastien Guarato, owner Scuderia Bivans and breeder SARL Haras Saint-Martin.

This exceptional colt won for the 10th time in 12 career starts now for 397,150€ earned.

He was timed in 1.09kr over the final 500 meters as he swept three wide to engage the leader in the final bend.

The 7.5/1 Fakir du Lorault (4m Vaillant Cash ) was second for Francois Lecanu and trainer Frederic Heon.

Third went to 91/1 Fric du Chene (4m Nobody du Chene ) for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Julien LeMer.

Holy Water (4m Pastor Stephen) at 21/1 and Falcao de Laurma (4m Uniclove ) completed the top five.

Face Time Bourbon is cited by some a likely successor to Bold Eagle and Ready Cash as the top International trotteur.

Face Time Bourbon on the final bend

Face Time Bourbon

An explosive rainstorm during the Prix Lalique, also the Prix de Montreal (purse 56,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 18 starters) did not deter the winning 9/1 Excellent (5m Real de Lou -Udine d’Odyssee) with Alexandre Abrivard up for breeder/owner/trainer Laurent Claude Abrivard.

Excellent recorded his fifth career victory now for 177,760€ in career earnings.

Race time was a quick 1.11.7kr off very fast fractions set by second finishing 11/1 Elnino Montaval (5m Magnificent Rodney) with Eric Raffin up.

The kr rate at the 1500 mark was 1.06.9 and at the 1000 it was 1.09.5kr; 1.11.6kr with 500 meters remaining).

Germany’s Portland (5m Ganymede ) was third for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop, ahead of 78/1 Eugenito du Noyer (5m Saxo de Vande l) and 163/1 Classic Connection (5m Love You -Crys Dream), the latter with legendary Jean-Pierre Dubois driving a shore he bred and owns.

Excellent

Evangelina Blue winning the Prix Harley-Davidson (the “Camille Blaisot”, Gr. II, 100,000€ purse, monte, 2850 meters, eight starters, harness racing five year olds) began the Prix d’Amerique day at Paris-Vincennes before a huge crowd despite rain and clouds.

The winner scored her second straight win at Vincennes and fifth of her career, timed in 1.13.8kr (she won in 1.11.8kr on January 5).

Mathieu Mottier was in the irons for owner/trainer Jean Philippe Mary on this five year old daughter of Speedy Blue -Happy Blue who now has life earnings of 220,800€, and today was off at 3.1/1.

Easy des Racques (5m Rodrigo Jet ) was a 25/1 second for Anthony Barrier and 9/1 Exotica de Retz (5f Prodigious ) was a distant third with Delphine Beaufils-Ernault the jockey.

The 5/10 favorite Ekeren finished fourth.

Evangelina Blue