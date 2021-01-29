Prix d'Amerique field; Trot sale session complete

Face Time Bourbon winning with ease in the 2019 Prix d'Amerique

January 28, 2021 - The world’s 18 best currently harness racing trotteurs will contest Sunday’s Gr. I International Prix d’Amerique at Paris-Vincennes, vying for the 1,000,000€ purse and racing over the grande piste 2700 meters.

15 horses will race shoeless and only Feliciano, Billie de Montfort, Gu d’Heripre and Chica de Joudes will race with shoes on behind.

There are two five-year olds in the mix, those being recent winners Power (by Googoo Gaagaa ) and Gu d’Heripre (by Coktail Jet ).

They are joined by seven other rivals that sport wins in their last five starts: Face Time Bourbon, Bahia Quesnot, Davidson du Pont, Victor Ferm, Feerie Wood, Billie de Montfort and Diable de Vauvert.

There are five mares in the field and two entrants with race records below 1.09.0kr (Vivid Wise As and Bahia Quesnot, last week’s Prix de Cornulier winner).

Among the trainers, Jean Michel Bazire will send out four, Sebastien Guarato has three entrants including the likely favorite Face Time Bourbon, and Pierre Vercruysse has two.

Racing action on Sunday begins at 12:25 local time in Paris with the Prix d’Amerique scheduled for 15:15 (9:15am eastern USA time).

There are seven other groupe level events on the racing program including the Prix Bold Eagle for five-year olds, that will have trainer Jerry Riordan’s Aetos Kronos at the start.

Today began the Prix d’Amerique mixed sale conducted by Arqana-Trot and this year held at Deauville due to Covid 19 restrictions in the Paris area.

There were 89 lots sold from 141 presented and the gross sale value was 1,877,500€ (average 20,758€).

Below is a list of the top six lots sold.

Two shares in Face Time Bourbon sold as shown.

The sale topper, Fairy White, is a six-year old mare due March 11 to the cover of Face Time Bourbon and with a 2021 breeding to Ready Cash.

She was a race winner of 148,450€ and is the maternal family of Jag de Bellouet, a career winner of 4,223,699€ from 36 victories.

The second sale session takes place Friday.

Thomas H. Hicks