Prix d'Ete Grand Circuit Stake canceled for 2021

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The 2021 Prix d'Ete Grand Circuit race normally held in August at the Hippodrome 3R racetrack in Quebec, has been canceled for 2021.

The Quebec Jockey Club made the announcement today, citing that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of being able to have spectators at the racetrack starting this fall, it was in the best interest to cancel the race for 2021. The race was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"Preparing for such a big event in these difficult times is unrealistic," said Murielle Thomassin, Director of Racing at H3R. "But I am confident next year will be brighter and a much different story."

One of the richest races in North America restricted to just four-year-old's, the Prix d'Ete dates back to 1966 at Blue Bonnets Raceway in Montreal. Over the years many world champions won the prestigious race. The stakes race ended when Blue Bonnets closed in 1992 and was revived by the Quebec Jockey Club in 2014.

The Hippodrome 3R is scheduled to start the 2021 harness racing meet on Sunday, May 2.

For more information, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.