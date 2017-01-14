€120,000 Prix de Belgique field set

This Sunday, January 15, the Belgian Grand Prix will distribute the last three qualifying tickets for the Prix d'Amérique Opodo. They will be seventeen to take up the harness racing challenge. Daniel Redén will present five boarders (Wild Honey, Lionel, Propulsion, Call Me Keeper and Trinity Zet) in this semi-classic, which is extremely rare.

To be from Sunday, January 29, some have no choice but to finish in the top three of the Belgian Grand Prix . It is thought primarily to Bolero Love , who came close coronation in "Tenor de Baune," ending near Belina Josselyn and Bird Parker .

Call Me Keeper , who did not tremble in Lille Prix Sunday after his misfortunes of "Burgundy" , found the right fuel and should be at the start with the "knife between the shoes." Daniel Reden also present Wild Honey , an American 5 who has already exceeded one million euros of gains. It will be the attraction of this event, especially as Franck Nivard will be associated with him. But Lionel , second in the Grand Prix du Bourbonnais and Propulsion , excellent second in the Grand Prix de Bretagne . Trinity Zet will also be in the running. Thus, Daniel Redén will be quintupled in this semi-classic, which is quite unusual to be emphasized.

Pan Universe does not displeased Philippe Daugeard lastly: "The horse itself short. It struggled to pass the top speed at the entrance to the straight, but it left at the end, which made me say that it should progress on this exit. At four weeks of the Prix d'Amérique, we are not to "pick up". Directed the Prix de Belgique. "

Up And Quick was sparkling in his return to Belgium and will be closely followed for its return to the trot of the Temple.

Traders involved in Cross Award yesterday.

This day at Nantes was the Prix Joseph David (purse €35,000, 3000 meters distance handicap, 11 European starters) and the 1.17.6kr timed Orione Spin (9g Viking Kronos -Karisma Zet) scored, overcoming a 25 meter penalty, for driver Cedrik Terry and owner/trainer Lutfi Kolgjini. Vulcain Tonic (8g Look de Star -Osmose de Couronne) was second for Valantin Roger and trainer Herve Habart, with third to 25 meter penalized Pike River (10g Likable River -Ocala As) for Antoine Wiels, trainer Markku Vartainen and owner By The River Stable.