Prix de Belgique field set for Sunday

Sunday at Paris-Vincennes is the fourth “B” race leading to the 1,000,000€ Prix d’Amerique 2020, it’s the Gr. II Grand Prix de Belgique for 110,000€ purse and raced over 2850 meters.

The harness racing field includes the 2019 Elitloppet winner Dijon, 2019 Prix d'Amerique winner Belina Josselyn and a few that have already qualified – Looking Superb, Delia du Pommereux and Davidson du Pont.

Others that need a good showing are Enino du Pommereux, Carat Williams and Uza Josselyn, the latter coming in off two fourth place finishes in the last two “B” races.

Qualifiers (10) to date for the 2020 Grand Prix d’Amerique include:

GP Bretagne – Davidson du Pont, Chica de Joudes, Looking Superb

GP Bourbonnais – Delia de Pommereux, Bold Eagle, Billie de Montfort

GP Bourgogne – Billie de Montfort (previously qualified), Bahia Quesnot, Vivid Wise As

Criterium Continental – Face Time Bourbon

Prix Tenor de Baune – Excellent

Amerique 2020 Promo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=3xXBtbY56Ko&feature=emb_logo

We’re heading to a highly competitive Prix d'Amerique the last Sunday this month.