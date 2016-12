December 28, 2016 - The Gr. II Prix de Bourgogne field has been narrowed to 15, now four days ahead of race time.

Trainer Daniel Reden has reduced his entrants to only Call Me Keeper albeit this field still includes the top money winners, Timoko, Bold Eagle and Tiego d’Etang.

Anna Mix is out, after her victory last weekend in Sweden.

Prix de Bourgogne J-4 : encore 15 en lice

Publié le mercredi 28 décembre 2016 à 11:56

Gr. II, 2100 meters autostart, purse €120,000