Prix de Bourgogne to Face Time Bourbon

12:25 PM 04 Jan 2021 NZDT
January 3, 2020 - The 6/10 favorite Face Time Bourbon (6m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon-Love You) battled on the outside from post nine to eventually wear down harness racing pacesetter 2.2/1 Davidson du Pont and then hold off onrushing 18/1 Vivid Wise As (7m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip) handled by his trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.

Third home was 27/1 Delia du Pommereux (8f Niky-Noune du Pommereux) for David Thomain and trainer Sylvain Roger.

Face Time Bourbon won for the 28th time in his career now for 2,197,440€ earned, with Sebastien Guarato his trainer for owner Scuderia Bivans Srl.

Vivid Wise As has the same owner.

Race time was 1.10.4kr off even fractions.

Behind the top three were Davidson du Pont (8m Pacha du Pont-Laguna de Pont) with Jean Michel Bazire up for owner Ecurie Albert Rayon.

135/1 Etonnant (7m Timoiko-Migraine) was fifth for Anthony Barrier and trainer/owner Richard Westerink.

126/1 Calina (7f Archipelago-Caltina Hall) was sixth with seventh to 38/1 Bahia Quesnot (10f Scipion du Goutier - Queebn Ines).

Billie de Montfort followed Face Time but could not keep pace in the lane, finishing eighth and Moni Viking was ninth.

There are now 10 Amerique invitees with one qualifier remaining.

 

