Day At The Track

Prix de Bretagne goes to Davidson du Pont

04:22 AM 18 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Davidson Du Pont, harness racing Harness racing Davidson Du Pont, harness racing
The winner's enclosure is jammed to get a photo of Davidson Du Pont
LeTrot photo
Huge parade took place for the Prix de Bretagne
LeTrot photo
Davidson du Pont winning the Prix de Bretagne
LeTrot photo

The road to the Prix d’Amerique began today when the 2.9/1 Davidson du Pont (6m Pacha du Pont-Laguna du Pont) scored for harness racing driver Franck Ouvrie, trainer J-M Bazire and owner/breeder Albert Rayon with a superb late rush in the Gr. II Prix de Bretagne.

Timed in 1.12.7kr over the 2700 meter course the winner earned 49,500€ of the 110,000€ purse in this contest with the top three .gaining entrance for the Prix d'Amerique. The winner earned his 12th career victory in 36 starts now for 899,410€ in life earnings.

The 13/1 Chica de Joudes (7f Jag de Bellouet-Queschua Love) held second for Alain Laurent and 4.4/1 Looking Superb (6m Orlando Vici-Classical Pine) was a very game third with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer Bazire, this one traveling most of way on the outer, near the leader.

The 16/1 Tony Gio (7m Varenne-Ilaria Jet) was fourth for J.Ph. Monclin and trainer Sebastien Guarato with fifth to 6.6/1 Enino du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet-Noune du Pommereux) for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer Sylvain Roger. Belina Josselyn and Bilibil finished 14th and 15th.

This race was the Quinte+ race of the day and the exact order payoff was 9535.20€ for a 2€ wager. The Q+ pool was 5,596,370€ and over 11,093,000€ was wagered in all pools on this event.

by Thomas H Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dave Palone nears 19,000th win
18-Nov-2019 03:11 AM NZDT
Atlanta cruises in TVG Prep Trot
18-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Long shot, favorite take Yonkers Opens
18-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Dancin Yankee to stand at Cool Winds
18-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Napolitano wins 8th straight title
17-Nov-2019 21:11 PM NZDT
Missile J lands right in winner's circle
17-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Swapportunity wins Wolverine-Buckeye Invite
17-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News