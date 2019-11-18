Prix de Bretagne goes to Davidson du Pont

The winner's enclosure is jammed to get a photo of Davidson Du Pont

The road to the Prix d’Amerique began today when the 2.9/1 Davidson du Pont (6m Pacha du Pont- Laguna du Pont) scored for harness racing driver Franck Ouvrie, trainer J-M Bazire and owner/breeder Albert Rayon with a superb late rush in the Gr. II Prix de Bretagne.

Timed in 1.12.7kr over the 2700 meter course the winner earned 49,500€ of the 110,000€ purse in this contest with the top three .gaining entrance for the Prix d'Amerique. The winner earned his 12th career victory in 36 starts now for 899,410€ in life earnings.

The 13/1 Chica de Joudes (7f Jag de Bellouet -Queschua Love) held second for Alain Laurent and 4.4/1 Looking Superb (6m Orlando Vici -Classical Pine) was a very game third with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer Bazire, this one traveling most of way on the outer, near the leader.

The 16/1 Tony Gio (7m Varenne -Ilaria Jet) was fourth for J.Ph. Monclin and trainer Sebastien Guarato with fifth to 6.6/1 Enino du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet- Noune du Pommereux) for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer Sylvain Roger. Belina Josselyn and Bilibil finished 14th and 15th.

This race was the Quinte+ race of the day and the exact order payoff was 9535.20€ for a 2€ wager. The Q+ pool was 5,596,370€ and over 11,093,000€ was wagered in all pools on this event.