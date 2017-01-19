€700,000 Prix de Cornulier on Sunday

01:55 PM 19 Jan 2017 NZDT
Last years’ winner was the now retired mare Scarlet Turgot
Le Trot Photo

January 18, 2017 - Sunday’s Prix de Cornulier for some is the world’s greatest trotting race. The harness racing monte classic is raced over the 2700 meter grande piste for a €700,000 purse. The field is shown below.

C4 – Vincennes 1/22/17 Prix de Cornulier (Gr. I monte, purse €700,000, 2700 meters, 19 starters)

Horse, Trainer, Career Earnings €000

  1. Brainstorn, F. Boismartel, €204,000
  2. Begum Fromentro, T. Levesque, 296,000
  3. Vaillant Cash, Y. Letellier, 402,000
  4. Boeing du Bocage, F. Leblanc, 405,000
  5. Ursa Major, S. Provoost, 406,000
  6. Ulka des Champs, G. Curens, 451,000
  7. Ulster Perrine, J.M. Baudouin, 466,000
  8. Alienor de Godrel, F. Anne, 482,000
  9. Bilibili, L.Cl. Abrivard, 590,000
  10. Bellisima France, M. Abrivard, 643,000
  11. Best Of Jets, J.M. Baudouin, 644,000
  12. Athena de Vandel, C. Megissier, 682,000
  13. Udayama, L. Groussard, 703,000
  14. Tornade du Digeon, J-M Bazire, 797,000
  15. Tornado Bello, Th. Levesque, 874,000
  16. Astor du Quenne, S. Guarato, 1,108,000
  17. Bird Parker, Ph. Allaire, 1,167,000
  18. Tiego d’Etang, Ch. Bigeon, 1,819,000

The Cornulier began in 1903 and was ended in the 1920’s only to be restored in 1931 as a monte affair for aged “trotteurs”, named for the memory of  Gontran de Cornulier and his son Jean, who like his father was a former President of the SECF too (now known as 'LeTrot').

The race winners constitute the best of the classic performers. There have been five three-time winners (Bellino II, Kaiser Trot, Jag de Bellouet and in earlier times Soumus and Gardon. Jean Mary won the race eight times as jockey and Joel Hallais eight times as trainer.

The fastest winner is 1.12kr by Quif de Villeneive in 2012, followed by the grande mare Roxane Griff timed in 1.12.3kr and Singalo in 1.12.4kr.

Last years’ winner was the now retired mare Scarlet Turgot timed in 1.12.9kr (replay link).

Watch for Bilibili, Bellisima France and Bird Parker to be among the 2017 chief rivals.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Handle, pool size and payoffs offer real value
19-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Post Time announces Thursday Show
19-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Barn Girl rallies for third straight
19-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Swift Cougar making nice impression
19-Jan-2017 07:01 AM NZDT
Long and winding road led to harness racing
19-Jan-2017 07:01 AM NZDT
Harness racing to return to fairgrounds
19-Jan-2017 07:01 AM NZDT
Bid on some of Ohio’s best stallions
19-Jan-2017 06:01 AM NZDT
