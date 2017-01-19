€700,000 Prix de Cornulier on Sunday

Last years’ winner was the now retired mare Scarlet Turgot

January 18, 2017 - Sunday’s Prix de Cornulier for some is the world’s greatest trotting race. The harness racing monte classic is raced over the 2700 meter grande piste for a €700,000 purse. The field is shown below.

C4 – Vincennes 1/22/17 Prix de Cornulier (Gr. I monte, purse €700,000, 2700 meters, 19 starters)

Horse, Trainer, Career Earnings €000

Brainstorn, F. Boismartel, €204,000 Begum Fromentro, T. Levesque, 296,000 Vaillant Cash, Y. Letellier, 402,000 Boeing du Bocage, F. Leblanc, 405,000 Ursa Major, S. Provoost, 406,000 Ulka des Champs, G. Curens, 451,000 Ulster Perrine, J.M. Baudouin, 466,000 Alienor de Godrel, F. Anne, 482,000 Bilibili, L.Cl. Abrivard, 590,000 Bellisima France, M. Abrivard, 643,000 Best Of Jets, J.M. Baudouin, 644,000 Athena de Vandel, C. Megissier, 682,000 Udayama, L. Groussard, 703,000 Tornade du Digeon, J-M Bazire, 797,000 Tornado Bello, Th. Levesque, 874,000 Astor du Quenne, S. Guarato, 1,108,000 Bird Parker, Ph. Allaire, 1,167,000 Tiego d’Etang, Ch. Bigeon, 1,819,000

The Cornulier began in 1903 and was ended in the 1920’s only to be restored in 1931 as a monte affair for aged “trotteurs”, named for the memory of Gontran de Cornulier and his son Jean, who like his father was a former President of the SECF too (now known as 'LeTrot').

The race winners constitute the best of the classic performers. There have been five three-time winners (Bellino II, Kaiser Trot, Jag de Bellouet and in earlier times Soumus and Gardon. Jean Mary won the race eight times as jockey and Joel Hallais eight times as trainer.

The fastest winner is 1.12kr by Quif de Villeneive in 2012, followed by the grande mare Roxane Griff timed in 1.12.3kr and Singalo in 1.12.4kr.

Last years’ winner was the now retired mare Scarlet Turgot timed in 1.12.9kr (replay link).

Watch for Bilibili, Bellisima France and Bird Parker to be among the 2017 chief rivals.