Day At The Track

Bilibili faces 15 in 650,000€ Prix de Cornulier

02:04 AM 18 Jan 2020 NZDT
Bilibili, harness racing
Bilibili and jockey Alexandre Abrivard after winning the 2019 Prix de Cornulier
LeTROT photo

This Sunday Bilibili (9m Niky) faces 15 rivals in the harness racing monte classic Gr. I Grand Prix de Cornulier (purse 650,000€, 2850 meters) at Paris-Vincennes as he seeks to defend his 2019 victory.

Traders. Fadu du Chene, Feeling Cash and the young mare Fleche Bourbon are in the field. Bilibili tuned up with a January 5th 1.13kr timed score in the Gr. II Prix du Calvados, a race he also won in 2018 and 2019.

He won the Cornulier in 2019 clocked in 1.11.2kr, his best since a 1.10.5kr win in the 2017 Gr. I Prix I’Ile de France over the shorter 2175 meter distance. Jean Pierre Barjon bred and owns Bilibili that will have Alexandre Abrivard in the irons.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink


 

