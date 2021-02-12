Day At The Track

Prix de France, the Speed Race 2021 Lineup

01:26 AM 12 Feb 2021 NZDT
Harness racing
It will be a cavalry charge from the start in the Prix de France
LeTrot photo

The field is set for Sunday’s 2021 Prix de France, the “Speed Race” at Paris-Vincennes. Nine participants will compete over the 2100 meters autostart course for a total purse of 400,000€. The race began in 1956 with only Jamin, Ourasi and Eleazar being three -time winners. This field in post position order is shown below with the drivers/trainers noted:

  1. Romanesque (Martens/DeCock)

  2. Face Time Bourbon (Goop/Guarato)

  3. Feliciano (Thomain/Allaire)

  4. Bille de Montfort (Gelormini/Guarato)

  5. Delie du Pommereux (Raffin/Roger)

  6. Frisbee d’Am (Barrier/Westerink)

  7. Bahia Quesnot (Guelpa)

  8. Davidson du Pont (J-M Bazire)

  9. Aetos Kronos (Nivard/Riordan)

Jean-Michel Bazire

GoopWesterink

The fastest race winner is Kool de Caux with a 1.09.8kr clocking in 2007. Belina Josselyn posted the next fastest in 1.10.2kr. There have been six North American winners, the last by Moni Maker in 1999. The others are Great Lullwater, Elaine Rodney (in 1964-65), Elma, Classical Way (driven by John Simpsomn Jr.) and Sea Cove.

The last 12 years resuts follows:

LeTrot, Wikipedia files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

Includes Video See all Latest News