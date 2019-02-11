Prix de France goes to Readly Express

It was a huge celebration on the winner's stand for the connections of Readly Express after his victory in the Prix de France at Vincennes.

Readly Express (7m Ready Cash-Caddie Dream), off at 1.2/1, was a decisive front end winner of today’s Grand Prix de France (Gr. I International, purse 350,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 11 starters) timed in 1.10.3kr and reined by Bjorn Goop.

On the lead early, pilot Goop set a quick pace, eased the middle speed and jetted away in the lane for victory, the fourth for Readly Express in eight starts in France, now with life earnings of 2,125,324€. Timo Nurmos trains Readly Express for owner Bro Byggnads AB. Fractions were 1.06kr at the 1500 meters remaining point; 1.10.1kr at the 1000; 1.11.2kr with 500 to go.

The 37/1 longshot Uza Joselyn (8f Love You -Teza Joselyn) sat the pocket and remained there to the line, three lengths back, for Gabriele Gelormini, Rene Aebischer and Ecurie Rhythm and Blues.

The 2.3/1 Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) was away fourth on the pegs before moving first over in the late stages, but under the urging of Franck Nivard he could not threaten the winner and ended third, a long neck behind Uza Josselyn.

The 79/1 Dijon (6m Ganymede) was fourth for Romain Derieux and 153/1 Billie de Montfort was fifth for Eric Raffin. The 240/1 Hard Times was a distant sixth. There were many miscue dq’s and all the Bazire trainees were affected – Belina Josselyn, Traders, Valko Jenilat, Davidson du Pont and Looking Superb.

The Gr. III Prix Chambord (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) began today’s groupe action. This winner was the 7/10 favorite Dreambreaker (6g Offshore Dream -Brooke Boko) handled by the trainer Jean Michel Bazire for Stall Oberkracher. The 1.11.9kr timed winner now shows six wins in 12 outings in France for 257,168€ in life earnings.

The 11/1 Divine Mesloise (6f The Best Madrik) was second with Alexandre Abrivard driving for Pierre Belloche and Ecurie Bois Doufray. Generaal Bianco (6f Ufo Kievitshof was third at 7.8/1 odds with Franck Nivard up for trainer Peter Untersteiner.

Braquo (8g Ludo de Castelle -Reuve de Presse) took today’s Quinte+ Prix des Vosges (“Chia”) at Vincennes, where 18 starters contested the 2850 meter event for a purse of 48,000€.

Antoine Dabouis teamed the nine time winner in 58 career starts that was timed in 1.15.2kr for trainer Michel Dabouis and owner Tanguy Bernier. The 16/1 Beach Julry (8f Hulk des Champs) was second for breeder/trainer/driver Jean Paul Gauvin. 9/1 Croma du Guibel (7f Infant du Bossis) took third with Franck Nivard up, ahead of 4./1 Bleu Ciel and 3.9/1 Cyriel d’Atom.

The Q+ exact order 2€ ticket paid 84,679€ and the Quinte pool reached 6,118,124€ today.

Monte performers battled in the Prix de Centaures (Gr. I, purse 200,000€, nine starters) and the 1.11.5kr timed victory went to 3.9/1 Evangelina Blue (5f Speedy Blue -Happy Blue) with jockey Mathieu Mottier aboard. J.Ph. Mary trains and owns this now six time winner in 19 starts for 310,800€ in career earnings.

The 4/5 favorite Fado du Chene (4m Singalo-Star du Chene) was second handled by P.Ph. Ploquin for trainer Julien LeMer and owner Claude Guedj. 7.4/1 Feeling Cash (4m Ready Cash-Royale Star) took third with Eric Raffin in the irons.

In the Gr. II Prix Jean le Gonidec (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, 12 starters five year olds) was raced in pouring rain and it resulted in a dramatic late winning surge by 21/1 Eclipse Danica (5f Hasting-Odyssee du Ravary) timed in 1.13.9kr and teamed by her trainer Pierre Vercruysse.

Comte Paul de Senneville owns this mare. He previously owned Amiral Mauzon that won an Elitloppet. Eclipse Danica was away quickly and obtained the pocket. She was subsequently shuffled far back and emerged between horses off the final find, then sweeping to the far outside for the winning move.

The final 500 was quick (1.07.2kr) for the winner (1.12.4kr at the 1500 meters to go mark; 1.13.7kr at the 1000 and 1.15kr with 500 remaining). Eclipse Danica won for the eighth time in 21 career starts for 275,960€ earned.

The 5.3/1 Estola (5f Nectar-Nika) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Emmanuel Ruault and owner Ecurie Comte Pierre de Montesson. Third was 22/1 Extra Light (5f Village Mystic-Ulotis du Goutier) with David Thomain up.