A total of 34 upper level trotters have been engaged for Sunday’s Gr. I Prix de Paris, the third leg of the France Triple Crown, and raced over 4150 meters (just over 2.5 miles) for a purse of €400,000.

The group, which will be finalized and narrowed on Thursday, includes Bold Eagle, Timoko, Up And Quick, Tiego d’Etang and Voltigeur de Myrt among the largest career money winners.

J-M Bazire has named Belina Josselyn and Tornade du Digeon; Philippe Allaire entered Bird Parker and Traders; Daniel Reden named Wild Honey, Lionel, Propulsion, Call Me Keeper and Bold Eagle’s conditioner Sebastien Guarato also entered Valko Jenilat and Beau Gamin.

The February 26 Paris-Vincennes program also includes the Gr. II Prix Paul Bastard (monte, purse €120,000, 2700 meters) and the Gr. III Prix de la Mayenne (purse €105,000, 2700 meters).

On February 23 will be the Gr. III International Prix du Plateau de Gravelle (purse €110,000, 2100 meters) and the Prix du Cantal (purse €90,000, 2850 meters, European eligibles). Trotting action on February 24-25 is at Enghien.

More to follow.