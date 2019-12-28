Day At The Track

56,000€ Prix de Salvanhac at Vincennes

05:56 AM 28 Dec 2019 NZDT
Darling Berry, harness racing
Darling Berry winning for owner/trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire
Le Trot Photo

December 26, 2019 - Harness Racing continued at Paris-Vincennes every day during the Christmas holiday and on December 26 the Prix de Salvanhac (purse 56,000€, 2700 meters., European) went to Darling Berry (6f Prince Gede-Osaka Berry) for owner/trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire. 

This 1.13kr timed winner recorded her 11th career win now for 267,290€ earned.

Douceur du Chene (6f Quif de Velleneuve) was second with Franck Nivard up for the successful team of trainer Julien LeMer and breeder/owner Claude Guedj. Crescendis (7f Querido de Blary) landed third for trainer/driver J.F. Senet.

On Christmas Eve the Prisx du Merlerault (purse 53,000€, 2100 meters autostart) saw Glorissima (3f Royal Dream-Up To The Moon) score in 1.13kr off fast fractions with a nice stretch rally engineered by her trainer/driver Etienne Dubois.

Jean Philippe Dubois bred this daughter of Amerique winner Royal Dream.

This victory was her sixth in a career that has yielded 95,490€ in earnings.

Gaya de Bellouet (3f Aladin d’Ecajeul-Tolca de Bellouet) was second for reinsman Franck Nivard, ahead of the Eric Raffin teamed Grande de Ranchy (3f Sancho Turgot).

Glorissima

The weekend ahead offers some promising contests. The Gr. III Prix de Chateau Chinon (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, three-year olds European) highlights Friday followed by the 80,000€ Prix de Bar-le-Duc on Saturday with the Gr. III monte Prix Yvonnick Bodin (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters with apprentice jockeys). Sunday is the next “B”. the Gr. II Grand Prix de Bourgogne (110,000€ purse, 2100 meters autostart).

This contest could add three more to the Amerique from the 17 horse field that includes five from the Bazire stable and three Guarato trainees.

Seven earners in excess of 1,000,000€ are in this group including Bold Eagle’s 4,951,117€. See below.

The eight Amerique qualifiers so far are shown below.

Davidson du Pont – Bretagne

Chica de Joudes

Looking Superb

Delia du Pommereux – Bourbonnais

Bold Eagle

Billie de Montfort

Excellent – Tenor de Baune

Face Time Bourbon – Criterium Continental

Thomas H. Hicks

