Day At The Track

Prix de Yonkers Raceway at Vincennes

05:41 AM 25 Jan 2019 NZDT
Darling Berry
Le Trot Photo

January 24, 2019 - Prix de Yonkers Raceway (purse 52,000€, 2850 meters,18 European starters, harness racing six year old females) was today’s Paris-Vincennes co-feature and it went to the 8/10 favorite Darling Berry (6f Prince Gede-Osaka) reined by Eric Raffin for owner/trainer J-M Bazire.

The winner recorded her eighth career victory in 29 career starts for 193,890€ earned.

Race time was 1.14.2kr.

The 18/1 Lesperanza (6f Ready Cash-Esperance) was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop ahead of 71/1 Dascalia (6f Norginio) and her teamster Dominik Locqueneux.

The next two on the line were 4.9/1 Dastavia de Guez reined by Nicolas Bazire for trainer Jean-Michel and 191/1 Darling Franbleu (6f Quaro) with Kevin Leblanc aboard for trainer Franck Leblanc.

Yonkers Raceway racing officials were on-hand to present a trophy to Eric Raffin.

Thomas H. Hicks

