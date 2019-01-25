Prix de Yonkers Raceway at Vincennes

January 24, 2019 - Prix de Yonkers Raceway (purse 52,000€, 2850 meters,18 European starters, harness racing six year old females) was today’s Paris-Vincennes co-feature and it went to the 8/10 favorite Darling Berry (6f Prince Gede -Osaka) reined by Eric Raffin for owner/trainer J-M Bazire.

The winner recorded her eighth career victory in 29 career starts for 193,890€ earned.

Race time was 1.14.2kr.

The 18/1 Lesperanza (6f Ready Cash-Esperance) was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop ahead of 71/1 Dascalia (6f Norginio) and her teamster Dominik Locqueneux.

The next two on the line were 4.9/1 Dastavia de Guez reined by Nicolas Bazire for trainer Jean-Michel and 191/1 Darling Franbleu (6f Quaro) with Kevin Leblanc aboard for trainer Franck Leblanc.

Yonkers Raceway racing officials were on-hand to present a trophy to Eric Raffin.

Darling Berry rallies to win

Thomas H. Hicks