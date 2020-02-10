Day At The Track

Prix des Centaures goes to Evangelina Blue

03:50 AM 10 Feb 2020 NZDT
Evangelina Blue, harness racing
Evangelina Blue, shown winning the 2019 Prix des Centaures, repeated victory again in 2020.
LeTROT photo

The 6.9/1 mild long shot, Evangelina Blue (6f Speedy Blue-Happy Blue) stormed home in deep stretch to win today’s Gr. I monte Prix des Centaures (purse 200,000€, 2200 meters, nine starters) at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes Sunday.

Mathieu Mottier was the jockey for owner/trainer J.Ph. Mary as Evangelina Blue won for the eighth time in 29 career starts, now for 621,500€ earned. Race time was 1.12.1kr and the winner was clocked in 1.11.7kr over her final 500 meters. The race fractions follow (1.06.4kr with 1500 meters remaining; 1.09.5kr at the 1000; 1.12.8kr at the 500 meters to go mark).

To watch the race replay, click here.

The 8/10 favorite Feeling Cash (5m Ready Cash-Royale Star) was a game second for Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner. 8.8/1 Gospel Pat (4m Uriel Speed) was third with David Thomain in the irons for trainer Allaire. 18/1 Goforme de Houelle (4f Icare de Pouline) was fourth for Adrien Lamy and trainer/owner/breeder Franck Leblanc.

Evangelina Blue

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

