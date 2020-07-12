Day At The Track

Prix du Louvre to 18-1 Foxtrot Sea

03:20 AM 12 Jul 2020 NZST
Cedric Megissier, harness racing
Cedric Megissier drove Foxtrot Sea to the upset victory
LeTrot photo

The 18/1 outsider Foxtrot Sea (5m Olitro-Vezia) held on to win the Gr. III Prix du Louvre at Enghien-Soisy in France  (purse 70,000€, 2875 meters, 4 and 5 year olds), with owner/trainer Cedrik Megissier at the lines.

He recorded victory number 10 his career now for 284,650€ earned. Race time was 1.13.8k. The 5.5/1 Fashion Queen (5f Ready Cash-Usenza) was a rallying second reined by Eric Raffin for trainer Philippe Allaire. 16/1 Fighter Smart (5m Uniclove-Vicky Cash) took third for pilot Mathieu Mottier. Fun Quick and For You Madrik finished fourth and fifth.

Foxtrot Sea

Yesterday at Langon-Libourne the Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri (purse 26,000€, 2800 meters distance handicap) produced an impressive 1.14.4kr victory for the 25-meter handicapped and 13/1 odds Crazy Charm (8g Prodigious-Know How).

Trainer Pierre Vercruysse was the winning pilot for Ecurie Augustin-Normand, as Crazy Charm won for the 16th time in his career now for 265,380€ earned. Eno de Nurmont (6g Sereno-Rue Royale) was second also at 13/1 odds and reined by trainer Denis Brossard for Ecurie de Nurmont. The 25-meter penalized and 14/1 odds Baron Daidou (9g Saxo de Vandel) finished third for Cyril Chenu.

Crazy Charm

On July 8 at Visby the Gotlandslopingen by Benders(purse to the winner 175,000 kroner, 2120 meters autostart, 10 starters) went to the fast closing 2.8/1 Romanesque (10m Love You-Guantanamera-Viking Kronos) clocked in 1.12.1kr with Bjorn Goop at the lines.

The winner scored his second 2020 victory in five appearances and his 17th lifetime win in 111 starts, now for 5,065,175 kroner earned. 27/1 Usain Henna (10m Super Light) was second for Petter Karlsson and 7.4/1 Charrua Forlan (10g Up Front Larry) was third for Hans Owe Sundberg. Inti Boko and Order To Fly followed the top three.

LeTrot, PMU. Visby Trav files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

