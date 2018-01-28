The €110,000 Prix du Luxembourg

January 27, 2018 - Today’s featured Prix du Luxembourg (Gr. III Internationale, purse €110,000, 2100 meters autostart, 15 starters, Quinte+) began the sensational Paris-Vincennes harness racing weekend. 28/1 Urlo dei Venti (5m Mago d’Amore -Armbro Wealthy) scored a narrow 1.10.6kr timed victory for Italy’s Enrico Bellei, trainer Gino Casillo and Scuderia Barbalbero. 6.5/1 Une Serenade (10f Gazouillis -Moonlight Serenade) took second driven by Eric Raffin for trainer Serge Peltier, ahead of 4.7/1 Uza Josselyn (7f Love You -Teze Josselyn) and driver Alexandre Abrivard. 4.1/1 Call Me Keeper was fourth for Orjan Kihlstom and fifth went to 13/1 Dawana (5f Ready Cash -Sanawa) for J,Ph, Monclin. Dante Boko finished eighth and 3.7/1 favorite Treasure Kronos was 10th. The fractions were quick (1.05.9kr at 1500 meters to go; 1.08.3kr at the 1000; 1.10.9ke with 500 remaining).

A number of events followed named from former Prix d’Amerique winners. The Prix Ready Cash (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 14 European starters) went to 1.13.5kr timed and 7/1 Tinamo (6m Naglo -Litvania Jet) reined by Franck Nivard for Franck Leblanc and Allev. Toniatti. 2.2/1 Casting de Chenu and J-M Bazire crossed the line first and was a dq. That also caused 38/1 Cicero Noa (6g Mendacino Blue -Ma Belle Reine) to be placed from third to second with Pierre Vercruysse up for breeder/owner/trainer Jan Vanhoucke. 17/1 Tarim (6m Varenne -Explosive) was placed third for J.Ph. Monclin and trainer H.E. Bondo.

The undercard included the Prix Moni Maker (purse €37,000, 2799 meters, 15 European starters) and 41/1 Eureka du Fosse (4f Foleil du Fosse -Hase du Fosse) scored in 1.15.2kr for Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Ulf Nordin, who’s family practiced their trade successfully in Sweden and the USA. 14/1 Vanity Luis (4f Ideal Luis -Cristing Luis) took second for Enrico Bellei, Scuderia Orlando and trainer Philippe Billard.

The monte Prix Offshore Dream (purse €68,000, 2850 meters, 12 European starters) went to 3.7/1 and 1.13.8kr timed Daytona Jet (5f Goetmals Woof -Run For Jet) with Mlle. Mathilde Collet in the irons for trainer Stephane Meunier, off steady fractions (1.12.6kr at the 1500 meters to go mark; 1.12.5kr at the 1000; 1.13.2kr with 500 meters remaining). As Moi de Houelle (5f Quif de Veleneuve ) was second for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Leblanc. Pierre Levesque, trainer of double Amerique winner Offshore Dream and Meaulnes du Corta, presented the trophy to the jockey,

The Prix Varenne (purse €50,000, 2700 meters, 14 starters) produced a stirring finish with 8.3/1 Deux Etoiles Gede (5f Roc Meslois -Trois Etoiles Gede) holding on by a nose for Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Anthony Pillon, to defeat 5.4/1 Daisy Team (5f Timoko -Daisy Chain) and owner/trainer/driver Julien Dubois. Ecurie D bred this one. Third was the 1.2/1 favorite Diane d’Haufor (5f Paris Haufor ) and Christian Bigeon.

The Coupe d’Europe des Amateurs (purse €16,000, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters on the petite piste) is always a Prix d’Amerique weekend highlight. Today 6/1 Ahrima Turgot (8f Prodigious -Night Turgot) took the prize for pilot Hakan B. Johansson. Emmett Brown (7g Muscle Hill -Traci Spur) was second for Michel Poirier and trainer Johan Untersteiner. Third went to Robinia (8f Love You -Tagete) for driver Patricia Felber. Race time was 1.15kr. Anders Lindqvist and Peter Gerry’s Angel Dark was eighth after a far back late rally.

The Prix Jag de Bellouet (monte, purse €37,000, 2850 meters, 13 starters) closed out the Saturday program with 9/1 Evidence Fly (4f Rocklyn -Oh Butterfly) victorious in 1.15kr for jockey Eric Raffin. Julien Dubois bred, owns and trains the winner. 1.7/1 Eureka de Tilla (4f First de Retz ) closed fast on the tarmac side to be second for Matthieu Abrivard.

Enjoy tonight’s Prix d’Amerique pre-race parties. Back tomorrow with a great card of international trotting.

Thomas H. Hicks