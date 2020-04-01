Prizemoney reduced by 20 per cent

WA thoroughbred, harness racing and greyhounds racing prizemoney will be reduced by 20 per cent from next Monday as coronavirus containment measures severely hit industry income.

Racing and Wagering WA CEO Richard Burt said TAB turnover had plummeted by at least 50 per cent and expenditure cuts were need to ensure the racing industry survived.

Victorian, NSW and SA racing have also announced stakes cuts in recent days.

“Unfortunately our business, like so many, has been hit by the pandemic crisis,” Burt said yesterday.

“In view of the impact on RWWA income, the decision has been made to reduce overall expenditure.

“This will help sustain WA racing and boost the industry’s long-term future.

“RWWA has adopted reductions across all aspects of our own operations, and distributions to the three racing codes.

“To ensure business continuity, there have been funding changes to RWWA internal operations, with a significant reduction of expenses as we face declining income.

“Race prizemoney and associated bonuses will be reduced by 20 per cent from next Monday.”

Ladies of Pacing Awards Luncheon at Victory Lounge, Optus Stadium. Credit: John Koh/The West Australian

Burt said social distancing and constraint restrictions had impacted seriously on RWWA’s income through WA TAB turnover.

“National and international sports, and overseas racing, have all but shut down,” Burt said. “There’s been closure of 330 WA TAB outlets, which provided 50 per cent of this state’s TAB business.”

Burt said some feature events would retain stakes levels which were specified by the Racing Bets Levy Act.

He said betting operators paid premium rate levies when thoroughbred race meetings had a $100,000 event, or there were $30,000 races at harness and greyhound fixtures.

The higher payments benefited racing.

Richard Burt. Credit: Alan Chau/The West Australian, Alan Chau

“Funds gained from stake money cuts, and reductions of RWWA administrative costs, will be held and used to support the racing industry over coming months,” Burt said.

“RWWA is prepared to back continued racing with 80 percent stakes levels, though TAB income is down by at least 50 percent.

“We will support key elements of racing to ensure it survives the crisis.”

Burt said RWWA aimed to have funds in hand to later revive racing if there was a shutdown, and ensure the WA racing industry’s long-term future.

“RWWA appreciates racing industry participants’ co-operation in these unprecedented circumstances”, Burt said.

“We are taking necessary measures to help get us through the challenges to our industry.”

By Ernie Manning

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian