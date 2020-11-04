Progeny of Cantab Hall firing up

Pastor Stephen is one of eleven millionaires sired by the Hall of Fame stallion Cantab Hall . He, along with his brother Father Patrick , are the only two of those harness racing millionaires to be voted the USTA Two Year Old Trotting Colts of the Year.

After an undefeated two year old season [a perfect 10 for 10] Cantab Hall was also voted the USTA Two Year Old Trotting Colt of the Year and in fact is now a Hall of Famer. The progeny of Cantab Hall lit up the winners board at the Hoosier Park track in Indiana on the weekend just passed with another Two Breeders Crown champions to add to his already impressive tally.

Both the Two Year Old Finals were won by a son and daughter of this wonderful Sire Cantab Hall. On A Streak, the Canadian trained colt, set a new Stakes record of 1.52.8 in collecting the Trophy for the boys.

On A Streak winning in 1:52.8

Lady Chaos and Mazzarati made it a quinella for Cantab Hall in the girls Final.

Crystal Fashion moved a little closer to the $2 million in earnings with his runners up cheque in the Open Trot whilst Cantab Hall could take some credit from the Mares Open Trot Final with the winner Manchego being from the Cantab Hall mare Secret Magic.

Finally to complete a dominating weekend his son Father Patrick [the full brother to Pastor Stephen] sired the winner of the Three Year Old Colts Final in Amigo Volo.

Winning is infectious and the journey commences with breeding your mare.



Pastor Stephen

