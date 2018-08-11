Day At The Track

Program page for $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes

06:29 AM 11 Aug 2018 NZST
8-10-18 $325,000 Dan Patch program page.jpg

It's an all-star harness racing field Friday night at Hoosier Park for the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes.

The Dan Patch takes place in the 11th race on the program.

While it is the USA debut for Lazarus, it may not be a walk-in-the park for one of the top horses ever to come over from New Zealand since Cardigan Bay.

Country-mate Bit Of A Legend has raced against Lazarus in the past and comes into the race off a 1:51.4 triumph in the Open at Yonkers Raceway.

McWicked goes from post six and he has won four of his last five starts and is rated the top Free-For-All pacer currently in North America.

And the hometown hero, Beckhams Z Tam, will look for a big upset as he has returned to winning form and enters the race off a 1:49 triumph.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

