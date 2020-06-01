Promising vibes from bold US venture

A bold experiment by Victorian harness racing on Saturday morning race fixtures looks to have paid off - although the peak body is not yet releasing the full wagering details of the trial.

Harness Racing Victoria jumped at the chance to schedule three Saturday morning fixtures in May - an initiative it's been actively considering for some time - with the goal of building a profile and wedging a toehold in lucrative North American markets.

HRV CEO Dayle Brown said the Melton meetings (which began around 8.30 am Eastern Standard Time) were primarily timed to maximise Friday night coverage in America, taking advantage of the shutdown of US racing due to COVID-19.

"The Saturday morning Melton meetings were an important first step in really reinvigorating our international approach and were beamed into North America during prime time on Friday nights," Brown said.

"Wagering turnover in the US on week one was enormous - it just surpassed all our expectations," he said.

"We will confirm the figures and release them in due course, but I can say that on the first Saturday it was more than six times the average USA turnover on an Victorian harness racing meeting. It was extraordinary."

Brown said on the HRV Podcast this week the experiment was now the subject of a full review before any decisions would be made on the future of Saturday morning fixtures.

"Weeks two and three were a little softer, as we knew. There was a resumption of racing in America, so we started to compete with thoroughbreds and some other harness products," he said.

"We did this trial to get our footprint into the US market in this period when there was minimal racing and no sport. We wanted to demonstrate that we could gain traction in this market by Amercanising our product as well and building that relationship with the US."

HRV CEO Dayle Brown

Brown said the HRV would continue to work with industry and wagering bodies in the US, as well as prominent owners and breeders such as Gordon Banks and Duncan McPherson, who are passionate for globalisation of the sport.

"It will be in cooperation with harness jurisdictions not just in the US, but also in Europe, across Norway, Sweden and France with the ATG (Swedish Wagering Company) and PMU (French Wagering Company). When PMU come back online we will certainly be talking to them about heading into France," he said.

Work would also continue with Sky Racing and TABCorp, to ensure opportunities could be maximised.

"We want to ensure they understand fully this globalisation strategy we are undertaking and (that we are) finding the right slots internationally that complement the domestic slots here so they both have that lovely cross-fertilisation to get upside on both ends," Brown said.

"It's an exciting opportunity for us for growth in the new markets."

Brown said the Victorian industry would continue to take a forward-thinking approach to its challenges.

"I have said through this period and I will say it again - when you go through a very, very difficult period and there are challenges, the people who rise to the challenge and then look for the opportunity will come out much better and stronger," he said.

"That goes for all industries not just sport, not just racing, but across the board."

Brown paid tribute to industry personnel who had got on board to make the experiment work.

"I really thank our kindred bodies for their cooperation and input and also the Victorian Trainers and Drivers Association, because without them coming together as one these opportunities would be missed.

"It is a real reflection on how the industry is one now, that we are working together collaboratively and coming up with the best answers, the best outcomes that are possible and I look forward to that continuing well into the future."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

P 0498 490 672

E hello@newsalertpr.com.au

W www.newsalertpr.com.au



