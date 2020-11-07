Promotion for Wally Hennessey book

Red Shores Racetracks & Casinos of Prince Edward Island is partnering with Canada's harness racing publisher, Retromedia Publishing, to offer harness racing fans a special promotion.

Race fans can now pre-order the book Wally Driven to Win, written by award-winning author Gary McDougall, by going to retromedia.ca and purchasing the book.

By adding the promo code redshores1 they will automatically be entered into a draw for a $1,000 Red Shores wagering voucher, to be held live on the Red Shores Race Day Broadcast December 19, 2020 (which can be seen at redshores.ca ) The book is about Wally Hennessey, who now has well over 10,000 driving wins to his credit. It will be released by the summer of 2021.

Through the generosity of Wally Hennessey, a growing group of charities, chosen by the book development team, will benefit from this promotion by receiving a complimentary book and eligibility to the $1,000 draw.

Lee Drake, manager of racing, brands and broadcast at Red Shores, came on board early for this joint venture.

"We could see the benefits of drawing new harness racing fans to our live racing broadcasts, engaging regular fans to the excitement around this, the benefits to a local publisher who supports the harness racing industry, as well a host of charities. We're excited to be involved in this project."

For more information, go to retromedia.ca.