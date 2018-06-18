Propulsion wins Grade I at Boden

The American bred and raced Propulsion (7m Muscle Hill-Danae-Andover Hall) was a game 1.11.4kr timed winner of Saturday’s Boden, Sweden featured Gr, I International, UET Masters Series, Norrbottens Stora Pris with 1SEL million to the winner.

The distance was 2140 meters autostart. Propulsion drew post 10 in a field of 9 (after post 1 Sorbet was scratched) and was away at the back, Driver Orjan Kihlstrom made an aggressive three wide move after 600 meters and drew alongside then leading Nadal Broline that had taken the front from Arazi Boko.

Nadal’s driver Ulf Ohlsson refused to let Propulsion pass and the pair raced nose to nose until top of stretch when Nadal faded and Makethemark (5m Maharajah-Global Naughty-Conway Hall) rallied three wide off the turn for Bjorn Goop.

His charge was less than a length short while Arazi Boko (11g Varenne-Laura Kemp-Express Ride) held third on the pegs for Jorma Kontio

On the Boden undercard was the V75 Bronze that went to 8/1 Dice Man (5g SJs Caviar-International Red-International Chip) with Bjorn Goop up for Stall Courant AB and trainer Stefan Melander. Race time was 1.12.5kr over 1640 meters autostart with 125,000SEK to the winner. Mellby Dealer (6g Going Kronos) and Ebony Bond (7g Chocolatier) trailed the winner.

The V75 Silver (2640 meters autostart, 150,000SEK to the winner) was won by Qahar QC (7g Scipion du Goutier-Mumma QC-Enjoy Lavec) at 4/1 for driver Ulf Ohlsson, trainer Catarina Lundstrom and owner Fire-Talli of Finland. Don’t Mind Me (6m Andover Hall) and Linus Boy (6g Zola Boko) were second and third.