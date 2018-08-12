Propulsion wins Avy Stora Pris by a nose

Propulsion (outside) and driver Orjan Hihlstrom nip Readly Express with driver by Jorma Kontio at the wire

Propulsion (7m Muscle Hill-Danae-Andover Hall) was up in the final stride to gain a scant nose score for Orjan Kihlstrom over Readly Express (6m Ready Cash-Caddie Dream-Viking Kronos) reined by Jorma Kontio in the Avy Stora Pris in Sweden.

The winner, a Daniel Reden harness racing trainee for Stall Zet and bred in the USA by Caldwell and Bluestone Farm, recorded his sixth 2018 victory in 10 starts and 30th for the career in 61 starts for 20,105.317SEK earned. He gained 2,000,000SEK today.

Reckless (8m Ready Cash-Haver-Supergill) rallied for third with Bjorn Goop driving. The total purse was 401,600 in euros.

The 2.26/1 Propulsion was first away from post one in the 3140 meter autostart classic, a UET Masters Series event.

He yielded quickly to Ready Express from post four and driver Kontio controlled the race thereafter until Propulsion began his charge as top of the lane.

The pair battled to the wire with Kihlstom urging Propulsion to victory. After a first 500 meters in 1.09.5kr the pace was rated thereafter (1.12.9kr at 1000 meters completed, 1.14.5kr at 1500, 1.14.5kr at 2000, and 1.13.2kr at the finish).