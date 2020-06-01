Propulsion wins Elitloppet 2020

Propulsion (9m Muscle Hill -Danae-Andover Hall) took the 2020 Elite Race (purse of finale 573,000€, 3,000,000SEK to the harness racing winner, 1609 meters autostart, eight starters) finale clocked in 1.10.2kr.

Orjan Kihlstrom engineered a perfect from behind journey on the outer and rolled past seemingly tires rivals for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden. He was off at 4.6/1 odds and bested 2.8/1 Cokstile (7m Quite Easy -Joystile) and pilot Christoffer Eriksson with 48/1 Attraversiamo (5m Kiss Francis -Rhythm Kronos) handled by Erick Adielsson. 41/1 Sorbet (9m Super Photo Kosmos -Altar Bound) and reinsman Per Linderoth earned fourth money.

The 9/10 favorite Earl Simon finished second but was disqualified for interference in the upper stretch. Propulsion finished third in the second elimination parked three wide much of the way, in his first start since late January when unplaced in the Prix d’Amerique. Imported to Sweden in 2015 the great veteran now has a 39-15-9 slate in 79 career starts for earnings of 34,343,693SEK. He was bred in the USA by F.V. Caldwell and Bluestone Farms LLC.



Propulsion

The two elimination (each for purses of 47,750€, raced over 1609 meters autostart, eight starters) produced exciting action. Earl Simon (6m Prodigious -Tindrana) impressively took elim one timed in 1.09.5kr at 2.7/1 odds. Franck Ouvrie teamed the winner for Stall Skytten and trainer Jarmo Niskanen. 2.2/1 Missle Hill (5m Muscle Hill -India Hall) was second for Johan Untersteiner and the Reden/Stall Zet team. 20/1 Reden stablemate Sorbet was third ahead of 28/1 Milliondollarrhyme (6g Ready Cash -Nursery Rhyme) and F.B. Larsson.



Earl Simon

Elim two went to 1.09.4kr timed Cokstile that was off at 4.3/1 for Christoffer Eriksson, trainer Rocco Spagnulo and Santese Srl. 37/1 Racing Mange (7m Orlando Vici -Kara Kickan) was second for trainer/driver Joakim Lovgren ahead of 1.8/1 Propulsion that was super game. 7/1 Attraversiamo was fourth for Eric Adielsson.

Cokstile

Elitloppet 2020 program produced good online handle as no fans were present. In US$ the ATG handle exceeded $5,981,300 and the PMU network handle was over $337,000 with about 30% wagered on the Elite race finale

The career stats of Propulsion are shown below, race summery, pedigree and siring results.

Inbreeding Coefficient Breedly 14.08%

Siring results to date, 71, with none at racing age. Many good mares have been bred to Propulsion.

