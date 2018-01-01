Son of Muscle Hill beats Bold Eagle

December 31, 2017 - Propulsion (6m Muscle Hill -Danae) with Orjan Kihlstom up for harness racing trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet was a conclusive length plus winner at 4.9/1 odds timed in 1.10.5kr in today’s Quinte+ Grand Prix de Bourgogne (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2100 meters autostart, 17 starters less two scratched – Uza Josselyn and Akim du Cap Vert; Anna M, Goop driving for injured Vercruysse).

The 5/10 favorite Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) rallied wide and late for Franck Nivard (trainer Sebastien Guarato; owner Pierre Pilarski) for second with 43/1 Briac Dark (6m Prince Gede -Queen des Charmes) and driver Matthieu Abrivard third and getting a Prix d’Amerique ticket. Thierry Duvaldestin trains Briac Dark for Ecurie Guy Barou. 33/1 Billie de Montfort (6f Jasmin de Flore ) and 150/1 Day Or Night In (5m Muscle Hill ) completed the Quinte+ top five. Belina Josselyn and forwardly place Anna Mix were sixth and seventh for the final checks. Lionel, Booster Winner, Bird Parker, and Ringostarr Treb were eighth through 11th.

Driver Kihlstom left strongly with Propulsion and raced at or near the front all the way in quick fractions with Anna Mix alongside for the middle half of the event. Propulsion gained an open advantage on his rivals off the final turn and wide rallying Bold Eagle could not reach. Bold Eagle raced third in the outer much of the way and cleared late for his run in the five wide path. Briac Dark, who led at one time and was well-placed throughout, held gamely for third.

Fractions were quick and steady (1.07.5kr at 1500 to go; 1.09.1 at the 1000; 1.10.9kr at 500 meters remaining). The Q+ exact order payoff was €62,702 for a €2 wager.

The Prix d’Amerique qualifiers post Bourgogne are:

1. Doria Desbois

2. Readly Express

3. Valko Jenilat

4. Billie de Montfort

5. Charly du Noyer

6. Bird Parker

7. Bold Eagle

8. Ringostarr Treb

9 Propulsion

10 Briac Dark

Next chances to qualify are shown below:

11-13 Top three in Prix de Belgique (if already qualified next highest adjusted earnings prevail)

14-18 based on adjusted earnings (career earnings plus allowances based on age: 4-year-olds get an allowance or bonus of 30 % of their career earnings; 5-year-olds receive a bonus of 20 % of the their career earnings; 6-year-olds receive 10 % of the their career earnings; seven year olds and up receive no bonus allowance.



Thomas H. Hicks