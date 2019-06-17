Day At The Track

Propulsion wins Norbottens Stora Pris at Boden

07:24 AM 17 Jun 2019 NZST
Propulsion celebrating after another big victory
ATG Photo
Propulsion
ATG Photo

June 15, 2019 - Propulsion (8m Muscle Hill-Danae) took Boden’s harness racing featured Norbottens Stora Pris (Gr. I International UET Masters, 2140 meters autostart, 10 entrants) clocked in 1.11.7kr with Orjan Kihlstrom aboard.

Daniel Reden trains the Stall Zet stallion that won for the 35th time in 71 career starts now for 26,439,062SEK earned.

The total purse today was 1.75SEK million with 1,000,000SEK to the winner.

Propulsion defeated Makethemark (6m Maharajah-Global Naughty) reined by Ulf Ohlsson.

Third finishing was Muscle Hustle (6m Muscle Mass-Crown Laurel) with trainer Robert Bergh driving.

Propulsion

Propulsion won this classic for the fourth consecutive time.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

