Propulsion rallies in Arjang Sprinterlopp

Propulsion (7m Muscle Hill-Danae-Andover Hall) rallied from sixth at the half to zoom three wide entering the final bend to then wear down his foes for a 1.09.2kr victory in the V75 Gold Arjangs Sprinterlopp (600,000SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters).

Orjan Kihlstrom drove the winner for trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. USA’s F.V. Caldwell and Bluestone Farms bred the champion now with 5,416,827SEK earned from an 8 4-2-2 slate this year.

For the career he has 17,185,317SEK earned from a 28-11-7 slate in 59 appearances.

Nadal Broline (8g Yankee Glide-Aimee’s Promise-American Winner) was second for Ulf Ohlsson ahead of Dante Boko (8g Going Kronos-Margherita Rosa-Abo Volo) was third for Adrian Kolgjini. Volstead and Arai Boko ended fourth and fifth. Australian bred Maori Time was a dq and Pingus Vang was scratched.

On the undercard Betting Gangster (3m Going Kronos-Viola Silas-Lindy Lane) won a three-year-old event for driver Carl Johan Jepson and trainer Jerry Riordan.

The winner earned 70,000SEK. Other interesting winners were Kissmeonceagain (8f Varenne-Princess Pleasure-Viking Kronos) for Per Nilsson to earn 100,000SEK, Bear Hope (5m SJs Caviar-Daily Mail-Muscles Yankee) for Bjorn Goop to earn 125,000SEK and Han Herred (5m Infinitif-Donna GT-Dungeness) driven by Ville Karhulahti to make 150,000SEK for Stall Inox and trainer Stig H. Johansson.