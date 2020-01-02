Day At The Track

Propulsion wins Gold at Romme

09:32 AM 02 Jan 2020 NZDT
Propulsion, harness racing
Propulsion and driver Orjan Kihlstom winning at Romme, Sweden
AGT photo

Propulsion (8m Muscle Hill-Danae) returned to harness racing action this day after a multi-month absence to win the Super Lights STL Gold at Romme in Sweden, clocked in 1.14.4kr over 2640 meters autostart.

Orjan Kihlstrom was the pilot for trainer Daniel Reden as he earned 200,000SEK first prize in the 461,985SEK purse event. Propulsion is five for nine in 2019 and 37 for 74 for his exceptional career. He was bred by Caldwell (Cane Run Farm) and Bluestone Farm.

Off at 1.16/1 odds he bested stablemate Michelangelo As (8g Allstar Hall-Harmonika As-Mack Lobell) reined by Carl Johan Jepson for trainer Reden, this one bred by Christin Lorentzen and J.E. Magnusson. He was off at 41.7/1. Third was 13.1/1 Zenit Brick (8g Make It Happen) for Mika Forss and trainer Timo Nurmos.

The 42/1 Snowstorm Hanover was fourth. The question remains whether Propulsion will be in the Amerique at end of January. He could be a factor against a probable field that is youthful and/or post-peak among the aged campaigners.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

