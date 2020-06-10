Day At The Track

Propulsion banned in Sweden

06:09 AM 10 Jun 2020 NZST
Propulsion
Propulsion
Simon Hastegard Photo

The investigation into Propulsion is ongoing and it is too early to determine what the outcome will be in all parts. For the time being, however, Svensk Travsport has decided to ban Propulsion from Harness Racing.

Swedish Travsport also receives many questions regarding Propulsion's breeding operations and in doing so Propulsion still has a valid breeding certificate, based on previous breeding evaluation. A new breeding valuation can, according to Chapter 25. Section 6 Registration Regulations, become relevant when the investigation is complete. This means that already born offspring as well as the coverings made this year will not be affected, regardless of the final decision in the case.

Swedish Travelsport will also launch an internal investigation to review the union's process and management. It will be led by an external independent party.

