Propulsion takes 2020 Elitloppet

This year's Elitloppet at Sweden's Solvalla race track took place without harness racing fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winner was the brilliant son of Muscle Hill, Propulsion, coming from well back in the field to score an incredible victory over Earl Simon (who was disqualified). Cokstile was second with Attraversiamo finishing third..
2020 Elitloppet Final
1 - Racing Mange - Joakim Lövgren
2 - Earl Simon - Franck Ouvrie
3 - Cokstile - Christoffer Eriksson
4 - Missle Hill - Johan Untersteiner
5 - Sorbet - Per Linderoth
6 - Propulsion - Örjan Kihlström
7 - Milliondollarrhyme - Fredrik Larsson
8 - Attraversiamo - Erik Adielsson
First Heat
Earl Simon overcame the outside starting post for a solid closing victory for driver Franck Ouvrie.
Second Heat
The Christoffer Eriksson-driven Cokstile raced first up for the majority of the mile before hitting the wire first.