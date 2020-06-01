Propulsion takes 2020 Elitloppet

This year's Elitloppet at Sweden's Solvalla race track took place without harness racing fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner was the brilliant son of Muscle Hill , Propulsion, coming from well back in the field to score an incredible victory over Earl Simon (who was disqualified). Cokstile was second with Attraversiamo finishing third..

2020 Elitloppet Final

1 - Racing Mange - Joakim Lövgren

2 - Earl Simon - Franck Ouvrie

3 - Cokstile - Christoffer Eriksson

4 - Missle Hill - Johan Untersteiner

5 - Sorbet - Per Linderoth

6 - Propulsion - Örjan Kihlström

7 - Milliondollarrhyme - Fredrik Larsson

8 - Attraversiamo - Erik Adielsson

First Heat

Earl Simon overcame the outside starting post for a solid closing victory for driver Franck Ouvrie.

For the replay click here.

Second Heat

The Christoffer Eriksson-driven Cokstile raced first up for the majority of the mile before hitting the wire first.

For the replay click here.