Propulsion wins Trotting Masters 2019 Finale

Propulsion (center of the track) was placed first in the Trotting Masters Finale

The UET Trotting Masters Finale was the day’s featured event (purse 380,000€, Gr. II International, 2700 meters, 12 starters) at Paris-Vincennes and quite a strategic race it was.

At the end Propulsion (8m Muscle Hill-Danae) scored timed in 1.11.9kr reined by Orjan Kihlstom for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden.

The victory increased his life earnings to 3,111,396€ with 171,000€ secured today. Propulsion, bred in the USA by Cane Run Farm’s owners and Bluestone Farm was away toward the back and advanced third on the outer after Cleangame moved third wide for J-M Bazire on the backside to attack the race leaders.

Mindyourvalue WF (6g Hovding Lavec -Mind Your Manners) had gained the front from Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet).

The Eagle was used hard to initially reach the front past the stands from Bahia Quesnot (8f Scipion du Goutier- Queen Ines). Even-money favorite Cleangame reached the front albeit he stayed in the two-path entering the lane and appeared to be holding off his attackers when he went offstride in late stretch.

He passed the line first and his dq enabled Propulsion to gain the victory as the 1.7/1 second choice over 63/1 Bahia Quesnot and reinsman/trainer Junior Guelpa that was also clocked in 1.11.9kr. 9/2 odds

Bold Eagle was third for Bjorn Goop and trainer Sebastien Guarato timed in 1.12kr. The 71/1 Mindyourvalue WF held fourth and 33/1 Tony Gio (7m Varenne -Ilaria Jet) was fifth for Eric Raffin.

The other check earners were 48/1 Milligan’s School and 114/1 Bel Avis. The pace was rated evenly until it picked up in the final 500 meters (1.12.6kr was the clocking with 500 remaining).