Top trotting action at Jagersro & Umaker

April 5, 2020 - Top harness racing action on the weekend was Saturday at Jagersro and Sunday at Umaker.

First at Jagersro was the V75 Silver for a purse of 24,496€ and raced over 2140 meters autostart.

Prosperous (6g Prodigious -Glorify- Super Arnie ) was victorious timed in 1.13.5kr for pilot Bjorn Goop, trainer Henk Grift and owner Draviet Stables.

This 3.5/1 odds winner scored from post 12 in this his fourth straight victory. Niky Flak (7g Love You ) and Can Lane (7g Pastor Stephen ) trailed Prosperous.

On the L.C. Peterson-Broddas Minne 2020 (purse 29,272€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) the 4.2/1 odds Cyber Lane (7g Raja Mirchi -Sybaris Hanover- Cantab Hall ) scored in 1.11.4kr with trainer Johan Untersteiner at the lines.

Levaux AB owns the winner that was making his first start this year.

Velvet Gio (6g Nad Al Sheba -Mind Wise As- Lemon Dra ) was second for Carl Johan Jepson and Tae Kwon Deo (5m Muscle Hill -Brigham Dream- Kaisy Dream ) was third for Adrian Kolgjini.

Cyber Lane

There were several other interesting winners on the program.

Rajesh Face (7g Raja Mirchi -Nippy Girl- Ginger Somolli ) took the Summer Meeting Monte (purse 8,767€, 1640 meters autostart) in a quick 1.11.8kr with Sofia Adolfsson the jockey.

The Derby Trial 2020 (purse 29,271€, 2640 meters autostart, four year olds) saw a 1.15.7kr timed victory to Upset Face (4m Joke Face -Iona LB- Supergill ) reined by trainer Adrian Kolghjini. Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa ) was second for Robert Bergh.

The Klass I event (purse 21.679€, 1640 meters autostart) went to 1.11.7kr timed and 2.1/1 odds Van Gogh ZS (6m Love You -Oyapock Oaks- Andover Hall ) with trainer Robert Bergh the pilot.

In an event for three-year olds (purse 12,367€, 2140 meters autostart) the 2.8/1 odds Gilmore Trot (3m Muscle Hill -Caddie Geisha- Love You ) scored in 1.16.6kr for trainer/driver Peter Untersteiner.

This was his second straight victory in as many outings.

Looking ahead, on April 10 at Farjestad is the Prins Carl Philips Jubileumspokal and it has drawn ten entrants including Italy’s Varenne Fas in a likely competitive group.

On April 5th racing at Umaker was center stage with a host of good races.

Shown below are Amperage Hanover and the Tap In roan daughter Redhot Tap Dancer.

Trotting in Sweden has continued and has drawn excellent following on the ATG and PMU networks.

Resumption of racing in France has been rumored to begin April 21, however, prominent industry players question that rumor.

Amperage Hanover

Redhot Tap Dancer