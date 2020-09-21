Prostate awareness pair get on a roll

John Caldow has combined with Freddy Taiba-trained horse Kasbah Kid to win two races at Melton this month—raising money for the Prostate Cancer Awareness cause.

Victoria's ambassadors for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, John Caldow and Mick Bellman, have shaken off the shackles and hit their straps!

The pair, regarded as two of the country's best reinsmen, are sporting the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia silks for the month of September, and have posted an impressive seven wins over the past few days.

"I've got to hand it to Mick, he's been the top performer recently and deserves it," Caldow said.

"He'll bob up at any meeting he can drive at and his form at Ballarat and then Horsham was sensational," he said.

Harness Racing Victoria is donating $500 to PCFA for every winning drive by Caldow and Bellman, during September, while clubs and individuals have also come on board to support the worthy cause.

Both Bellman and Caldow had been chipping away tasting success and quietly boosting the coffers for the promotion to raise funds and promote awareness of the disease, but in the past week have found some serious form.



Mick Bellman was at his brilliant best with a treble at Horsham last week – one of his winners was Crompton Bay.

Caldow landed Pantzup at Melton just days into the awareness month and then a week later made it a winning double with Kasbah Kid (trained by Freddy Taiba) and Andover Sun (for his wife Maree). He followed up with a victory at Cranbourne with Letherhairdown, prepared by Blake Caruana. And last Friday at Melton he again injected some cash into the campaign, landing Kasbah Kid again and 20/1 shot Will And Andy for trainer Laraine McKenzie.

"I've been happy with how I've been going along, but Mick really jumped into the spotlight with five winners and a few placings over a few days to move things along a bit," Caldow said.

It's a somewhat scary statistic, but every three minutes, six Aussie men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"A couple of our owners have been diagnosed with it, but thankfully they are in the clear now, Caldow said.

"A lot of us blokes get a little complacent when it comes to health, but it's so important to look after yourself and get tested as soon as you hit 50 years of age," he said.

"Having to do a medical for our licence renewal is a good thing, because I will be honest and put my hand up and say I might be one of those who wouldn't get around to it if I didn't have to do that medical every year.

"But it's really easy because an accurate blood test can measure your risk for having prostate cancer."

Under the COVID-19 regional racing, Caldow who lives at Melton, has been able to compete at just his home track and one other in Cranbourne.

"Melton has been racing once a week and the fields have been strong. Taking the opportunities I've been getting into consideration, I'm really rapt with winners I've been able to get," he said.

Bellman got a Stawell winner early days with Aerodyne Guy for trainer Owen Martin and then posted a string of second and third placings.

Along the way he also reached a career milestone of 1500 winners-well deserved for the hard working and popular freelance driver.

Then at Ballarat and Horsham meetings last week, Bellman was at his best with a double and then a treble.

He landed Hanging On A Dream (Keith Douglas) and Eastbro Adele (Rebecca East) at Ballarat as well a two minor placings. Then at Horsham it was Liberland (Gary Donaldson), Aerodyne Guy (Owen Martin) and Crompton Bay (Ricky Ryan) all in the winner's circle as well as one placegetter.

"I'm just honored to be part of it, particularly joining John as an ambassador is something special. The support has been overwhelming with the Horsham, Ararat and Stawell clubs in my region all backing it through donations and social media accounts," Bellman said.

And with still nine days remaining, you can be assured that Caldow and Bellman will be eager to make every post a winner. To donate, please head to https:/www.pcfa.org.au/

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura