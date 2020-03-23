Publications feature stories of COVID-19

Hightstown, NJ — The new editions of DRF Harness Digest, Harness Racing Update, and HarnessRacing Weekend Preview feature stories related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and harness racing.

Among the stories available from those outlets, DRF’s Derick Giwner wrote Thursday about the lasting impact COVID-19 could have on the industry.

“By the time Spring rolls around the harness racing world is usually enjoying the start of stakes racing at Yonkers Raceway where the top older pacers gather for the Borgata (nee Levy) and Matchmaker series,” Giwner wrote. “Yet as the seasons change on March 20 we are left in limbo due to the coronavirus, not just in terms of when we’ll see the best the Standardbred sport has to offer but also when it comes to the normalcy of a steady racing schedule.”

To read the full story, click here. Note that several tracks have suspended operations in the time since the story was published, such as Miami Valley, Northfield, Rosecroft, and Rideau Carleton.

HRU’s Dave Briggs talked to Hambletonian Society President John Campbell.

“I think there’s a certain segment of the public that’s not taking it as seriously as they should,” Campbell said Wednesday. “I think everybody has to…be diligent in this social distancing and limiting what you do when you’re out in public. Just be out in public the least amount that you possibly can.”

To read the full story, click here.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager