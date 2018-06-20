Punter primed for new connections

Star pacer Ohoka Punter still has the glint in his eye.

The multiple feature race winner made a stylish debut for his new connections at Albion Park this afternoon (Tuesday) winning his 1660m trial with relative ease.

Recently purchased by leviathan couple Kevin and Kay Seymour and placed in the care of leading horseman Grant Dixon, the rising nine-year-old entire led throughout in his public workout defeating Hughie Green and Lucifers Legend in a time of 1:55.7.

The mile was covered in 28.3, 29.9, 30.2 and 27.4 seconds.

It was his first public outing since finishing second behind his former stablemate Chicago Bull in the Gr.2 $50,000 Governor’s Cup at Gloucester Park on February 23.

The millionaire pacer is winless to date this season from 16 starts.

“I’m really happy with that effort; he felt really good and ran through the line strongly. It’s a good start point for this campaign and hopefully we can build on that.” Dixon said.

And the Racing Queensland winter carnival is the immediate focus and a tilt at winning the main event, the Gr.1 $200,540 UBET Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship at Albion Park on July 21 is again a distinct possibility.

Ohoka Punter won the event two years ago (2016) when prepared by young Nathan Purdon, son of Mark.

The Gr.2 $50,540 Garrards Sunshine Sprint on July 14 is another key target.

As it stands, the Sunshine State is lacking a genuine open class star and Ohoka Punter could easily fill the void if he remains fit and healthy while a plethora of interstate talent is on the way to plunder the riches.

Connections of both My Field Marshal and Soho Tribeca are keen on the Albion Park features.

The Seymour couple purchased Ohoka Punter as a dual threat, a racing and breeding proposition.

As soon as his racing days are completed, he will stand at their Egmont Park Stud property on the Darling Downs of Toowoomba alongside the likes of Mr Feelgood, Hurrikane Kingcole and Gotta Go Cullect .