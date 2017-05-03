Punter wins £800,000 on £19 horse bet

A British punter has pocketed the biggest ever pay-out in a bookmaker’s history after winning nearly £1 million on a horse racing bet.

The middle-aged gambler, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a £19 accumulator bet on five horses running at Punchestown yesterday.

He waged his money at a Coral bookies on Das Mooser at 10/1, Woodland Opera (9/2), Definite Ruby (7/1), Bacardys (10/1) and Canardier (33/1).

Incredibly they were all first past the post in their individual races, winning the punter a massive £822,972.75.

But even more astonishingly the gambler didn’t know he had landed his life-changing win until this morning.

Having been on a night out, the punter – from Leicester – got home in the early hours of this morning before finally checking the results.

"I've been placing these accumulator bets pretty much every day for twenty years, and winning this bet is the realisation of a lifetime dream,” he said.

Over the years I've come close landing a big return a couple of times but kept hitting the woodwork, and now I've done it I feel remarkably calm.

“I don't know if I'll even carry on betting after this as I feel I've achieved my goal"

Asked how he got into betting and what he plans to do with the money, he said: "My Dad was a bookie and got me into it when I was young.

“My first winning bet was on Desert Orchid when he won the 1986 King George.

“I’ve followed the sport and been placing these bets ever since.

“I never place singles, only accumulators and nearly always with three or more horses in them.

“I don't know what I'm going to do with the money, as it's only just sinking in, but I have a few ideas and it is going to change my life."

The gambler’s win at his Leicester Coral branch spells an incredible two years for the city which has seen bookies pay out huge sums.

Simon Clare, Coral PR Director, explains: "This is the most incredible big-win story that we have ever encountered and a just-reward for our customer for twenty years of perseverance placing these 'small-stake big-win' bets day-in day-out.

"There must be something in the water in Leicester, as the City's football team landed the biggest shock in football betting history last year winning the Premier League at odds of 5000/1, and now this inspired customer has landed the biggest ever horse-racing win with Coral of over £800k for just £19.”

By Nicholas Bieber

Reprinted with permission of The Daily Star