Purdon suspended

Mark Purdon copped a hefty suspension in the aftermath to his breathtaking Perth Inter Dominion final on Lazarus.

The suspension actually came from his winning drive on Ultimate Machete in the Group 1 Golden Nugget on the same night.

And, in another twist, Ultimate Machete pulled-up lame and was stood down after the win.

The suspension stemmed from Ultimate Machete being crossed at the start by Maczaffair, then Purdon angling straight away from the pegs to re-take the lead.

Stewards frowned upon Purdon pushing Vampiro three-wide.

Purdon pleaded guilty and was suspended for 26 days, which means he will be back in time to drive Lazarus in the WA and Fremantle Pacing Cups at Gloucester Park.

But he will miss a string of major race drives over the Auckland Cup Carnival.

Additionally, Purdon was fined $1000 and another $500 for comments made to stewards at the end of the inquiry.

In regards Ultimate Machete’s lameness, the stewards’ report stated: “A post-race veterinary examination of Ultimate Machete revealed the colt to be lame in the offside foreleg, Ultimate Machete has been stood down from racing until a veterinary certificate of soundness is received.”