Day At The Track

Purrfect Bags prevails

02:52 PM 03 May 2017 NZST
HARRINGTON, Del. - Harness racing owner Jo Ann Looney-King's Purrfect Bags ($9.80, Ross Wolfenden) recorded her 27th career win Tuesday at Harrington Raceway in 1:53 in the $15,000 Mares Open.

Arts Jem assumed the early lead in a contested opening quarter in 27.2 seconds while Purrfect Bags (Roddy's Bags Again) challenged and eventually cleared the former as the field of six reached the half-mile mark in 55.2 seconds. Through three-quarters in 1:24.3, Hostess Lisa maintained a fierce first over charge but was unable to get to Purrfect Bags who was a half-length winner. Hostess Lisa was second with Arts Jem third. A former Harrington horse of the meet, Purrfect Bags is trained by Jim King Jr. It was one of three wins on the program for Wolfenden.

On the undercard, Louis Catana and Vince Bradley's Matinee Dragon ($19, Allan Davis) prevailed in a $10,000 conditioned pace for mare pacers in 1:52.4. It was the 24th career win for the 7-year-old daughter of the late stallion Dragon Again. Bradley had an owner/trainer double.

Matthew Sparacino

 


 

