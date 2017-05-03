Purrfect Bags prevails

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harness racing owner Jo Ann Looney-King's Purrfect Bags ($9.80, Ross Wolfenden) recorded her 27th career win Tuesday at Harrington Raceway in 1:53 in the $15,000 Mares Open.

Arts Jem assumed the early lead in a contested opening quarter in 27.2 seconds while Purrfect Bags ( Roddy's Bags Again ) challenged and eventually cleared the former as the field of six reached the half-mile mark in 55.2 seconds. Through three-quarters in 1:24.3, Hostess Lisa maintained a fierce first over charge but was unable to get to Purrfect Bags who was a half-length winner. Hostess Lisa was second with Arts Jem third. A former Harrington horse of the meet, Purrfect Bags is trained by Jim King Jr. It was one of three wins on the program for Wolfenden.