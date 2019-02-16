Day At The Track

Purse increase at Meadowlands begins in March

05:52 AM 16 Feb 2019 NZDT
Purse increase to start in March at The Meadowlands
East Rutherford, NJ - As a result of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signing Senate Bill 2992 (containing the horse racing purse supplement) into law yesterday, The Meadowlands will raise overnight harness racing purses by $40,000 per card beginning the first weekend in March, then institute another $40,000 nightly increase the first weekend of April.
 
While it is a great help to be able to offer purses competitive with other tracks in the region, it is vitally important that horsemen support The Meadowlands with their entries as we must demonstrate improvement in the product to NJ legislators.
 
The continuation of the purse subsidy is contingent on their satisfaction that these monies are being well allocated to the horse racing industry in the Garden State.
 
by Nick Salvi, for the Meadowlands
