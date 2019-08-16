Purvis due good fortune at Addington

Trainer Matt Purvis is hoping for more luck in the running for his stable at Addington on Friday night than he has received recently.

Purvis combines with reinswoman, Alana Cameron, to start a three-strong team, which is headed by Smarter VC.

The 8yr-old goes in to the feature pace after has not being able to show off his best in his last two starts, after running in to traffic problems.

An improved draw, after lining up from barrier 8 in his past two starts could help the pacer find more clear room in race 6 at Addington.

However, because the pacer will likely be driven for one run from barrier 5, it is far from guaranteed that bad luck will not strike Smarter VC again.

“He has had no real luck since he cracked through in the Timaru Winter Cup,” Purvis said.

“It makes it tough that he can’t just swing around wide and go around them.”

“But, he is more consistent getting driven [with one run] and he can race week in and week out, so long as he stays being driven that way.”

Smarter VC’s last two luckless runs have resulted in fourth placings.

Purvis is hopeful that meeting just seven other runners in Friday night’s 1980m event could see the horse face fewer traffic problems than he has recently.

“He was desperately unlucky last week and with the small field again he is going to get his chance to get home over the top of them.”

Smarter VC’s has not been able to fully cash in in his recent racing, but it is evident that the horse has progressed to peak fitness and is ready to strike after having his first start for Purvis five runs ago.

The trainer said he was thankful to the 8yr-old’s previous trainers, Regan Todd and Colin DeFilippi, for being able to take on the talented pacer.

“I was really grateful to Regan and Colin that he was able to walk through the stable door.”

“He is pretty easy to train – he pretty much lives in the swimming pool and that is pretty much him for the week.”

Smarter VC clashes with an even line up of intermediate grade pacers on Friday night.

Kiwis Are Flying, Doitson and Hayden’s Meddle look three of his toughest opponents.

Bonny’s Gem comes in to race 5 under similar circumstances to Smarter VC.

She has not enjoyed much luck in her last two starts after being held up in one run and getting checked in another.

And like Smarter VC, the 4yr-old is likely to be driven for one run.

“She is pretty much the same [as Smarter VC] a high speed kind of horse,” Purvis said.

“So, we have opted drive her with one run while she is still strengthening.”

“She didn’t have much luck [last start], copping a check when trying to slot in to the running line last week.”

“But, she ran a superb last 800m and I was rapt with that.”

Like her stablemates, Machs Mareta, has also been unlucky recently.

But, her luck has nothing to do with her recent racing.

Injury problems have kept her out of action since she ran a decent second behind Mucho Macho Man at Forbury Park in February.

Machs Mareta had a workout at Rangiora last week and Purvis believes that and her prior work have her ready for her return at Addington.

“She has copped a lot of work and I was wrapt with her trial.”

Machs Mareta resumes in rating 48-59 company in race 3.

By Jonny Turner

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ