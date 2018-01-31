Post Prix d'Amerique at Vincennes

January 29, 2018 - Day one post Amerique showcased the Quinte+ Prix de Rethel (purse €48,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters European) and 16/1 Brihana (7f Korean -Roxane Nova) scored in 1.14.7kr for harness racing driver Mathieu Mottier and owner/trainer Daniel Delaroche. 16/1 Ballerina Bella (7f Scipion du Goutier ) was a rallying second for Matthieu Abrivard and owner/trainer Christophe Feyte. 4.6/1 Thorn Bird (7f Clerk Magistrate ) and Eric Raffin were third for trainer Eric Martinsson. 1.6/1 Basic and 8.8/1 Black Rain completed the top five.

The Prix d’Yvetot (purse €36,000, 2175 meters, 13 starters) went to 2.2/1 Dan Josselyn (5m Quaker Jet -Quena Josselyn) for driver David Thomain and owner/trainer Fredrik Wallin. Race time was 1.14.2kr. 12/1 D’Artegnan de Lara (5g Otello Pierji ) took second for Mathieu Mottier and 23/1 Dornadu (5g Flash de Cosse ) was third for the owner/breeder/trainer/driver Christophe Gallier.

The Prix de Faverolles (monte, purse €58,000, 2200 meters) went to 1.13.2kr timed and 6.6/1 odds Bariane James (7f Goetmals Wood -Ma Sissi James) with Franck Nivard in the irons for trainer Philippe Billard. Batata (7f Mood West ) was second with Adrien Lamy up and Baron du Bourg (7g Lilium Madrik ) was third for Eric Raffin.

Although Amerique 2018 is old news, its’ impact on racing goes on with analysis of the winners’ pedigree and speculation on the future, especially upcoming Triple Crown races, the Prix de France and Paris.

Carina du Parc Wins Q+ and Dark Night Love Scores in Prix de Laval

January 30, 2018 - Today’s Quinte+ Prix de Vittel (purse €50,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) this day went to 6.7/1 Carina du Parc (6f Roc Meslois -Nymphe du Parc) for Franck Ouvrie. Christian Boisnard owns and trains this winner. 15/1 Cambridge (6f Coktail Jet -Symphonie) and driver J-M Bazire was a close second with third to 12/1 Thetis Moon (6f Idele Luis -Fairy Mabel) took third for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciador. 86/1 Contree d’Erable and 16/1 Terra del Rio (6f Varenne ) completed the top five.

The Prix de Cholet (monte, purse €44,000, 2175 meters, nine starters) went to 7/2 odds Ferreteria (3f Goetmals Wood -Avenue Victoria) timed in 1.15.2kr with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons. Yves Boireau trains the J-P Dubois owned filly. 1.6/1 favorite Fado du Chene (3m Singalo -Star du Chene) held gamely second for P.Ph.Ploquin aboard for Julien LeMer, training for Claude Guedj. 39/1 Fiascetto (3m Ubriaco -Andalouse Lady) was a distant third.

The featured Prix de Laval (purse €70,000, 2100 meters autostart, 13 European) went to 1.12kr timed Dark Night Love (5f Royal Lover -Querida de Vonnes) with trainer J-M Bazire up with the 1.3/1 favorite. 6.5/1 Divine d’Ecajeul (5f Ready Cash -Mutine d’Ecajeul) was second for Christophe Martens and Ecurie Olmenhof. 4.4/1 Dominicana (5f Rocklyn -Passion d’Haufor) held third along the pegs for Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Louis Baudron. Unison Kronos finished eighth and Unica Steed was 12th.

The Prix d’Ambert (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 11 starters) produced another Dubois family victory as Fly To The Moon (3m Rocklyn -Vendetta de Joudes) literally flew past the opposition for Julien Dubois. Philippe Moulin trains the winner for Ecurie Victoria Dreams and breeder Jean Philippe Dubois. Race time was 1.17kr. The winner off at 6.1 odds was away a distant last, then sixth over in the outer, then sweeping to the front in late stretch. Quite impressive!. 7/2 Francesco (3m Sarenne As -Flair As) held second for Christophe Gallier, breeder/owner/trainer/driver. 6.5/1 First Daidou (3m Univers de Pan ) was a good closing third for trainer/driver Romain Derieux and Ecurie Daidou.

The seventh race Prix Jean et Andre de la Vaissiere (purse €50,000, 2700 meters, 15 European starters) went to game 1.14.6kr timed and 6.5/1 Ever Pride (4m Prodigious -Queenly Pride) with Gabriele Gelormini up. Sebastien Guarato trains and Philippe DeWulf owns Ever Pride. 18/1 Elnino Montaval (4g Magnificent Rodney ) with Eric Raffin up and 3.1/1 Eagle Speed (4m Jasmin de Flore -Perle Speed) trailed the winner, the latter trained by Guarato for Bold Eagle’s owner Pierre Pilarski.

Thomas H. Hicks