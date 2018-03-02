Day At The Track

Diamond wins Q+ at Enghien

09:43 AM 02 Mar 2018 NZDT
Titanium Gar, harness racing
Titanium Gar winning for trainer/driver Hugo Langeweg Jr. and Stal Arend.
Le Trot Photo

February 28, 2018 - The Wednesday Q+ was at Enghien in the Prix de Sedan (purse €55,000, 2150 meters, 16 European starters) . 11/1 Diamond (8g Classic Photo-Gala dei Bessi) scored for harness racing driver Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Paul Hagoort and Ecurie Mille Fleurs. Race time was 1.13.7kr and the winner now has €241,264 earmed.

24/1 King Sir Kir (7m Make It Happen) took second for Leo Abrivard and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard, ahead of 23/1 Agi de Crennes (8g Joyau d’Amour) handled by J.P. Maillard. 13/1 Lover Face (10g Love You) with Franck Nivard up and 123/1 Amigo Turgot (8g Prince d’Espace) with trainer Franck Blandin driving completed the top five.

The Prix de Lure (purse €80,000, 2875 meters, 11 European) went to 8.2/1 Titanium Gar (6g Daguet Rapide-Lady Killer Gar) for trainer/driver Hugo Langeweg Jr. and Stal Arend. 22/1 Cicero Noa (6g Manderino Blue) took second for Pierre Vercruysse and trainer Jan Vanhoucke, with third to 13/1 Aron The Baron (6f Vasterbo Prestige) with David Thomain up. Bjorn Goop trains Aron.

Race time was 1.15.7kr.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

 

