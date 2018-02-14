Day At The Track

Danne Edel wins Q+ at Paris-Vincennes

04:57 PM 14 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Danne Edel
Danne Edel
Le Trot Photo

February 13, 2018 - 16/1 Danne Edel (8g Coktail Jet-Osprey Boko) took today’s Q+ Prix de Chateau-Gontier (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters) at Vincennes timed in 1.12.4kr for harness racing trainer/driver Bjorn Goop. Stall Edelstoff AB owns the winner. 13/1 Romero (8m Kadabra-Etrille) was second for trainer/driver Andrea Guzzinati for Ecurie Louisiana. 12/1 Andiamode Monchel (8g Kiwi) was third with J-M Bazire up, ahead of 2.6/1 MT Joinville (7g Meaulnes du Corta-Ivy LB) and Jorma Kontio with fifth to 16/1 Sylvester America (7g Varenne-Armbro Voice) driven by Davis Thomain for owner/trainer Jerry Riordan.

Trainer/driver Bjorn Goop piloted 12/1 Tellmeastory (6g Zola Boko-Katydid) to a 1.16.2kr victory in the Prix de Bercy (purse €46,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters). Tero Pohjolainen owns the winner and Goop booked victory two on the program. 24/1 Cabernet (6g Prince Gede-Neophyte) took second for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer/owner P. Edouard Mary. 5/2 odds Tarim (6m Varenne-Explosive) was third for J.Ph. Monclin and trainer H.E. Bondo for Scuderia AEC Borsani.  11/1 Canular (6g Jet Fortuna) was fourth for Yoann Lebourgeois.

The Prix du Mesle (purse €52,000, 2175 meters, 12 starters-four year old females) produced victory for 7.4/1 East Island (4f Very Pleasant-Queen Along) clocked in 1.14.1kr for driver Julien Dubois, Ecurie Victoria Dreams, trainer Philippe Moulin and breeder Jean Philippe Dubois, 5.4/1 Extremity (4f Coktail Jet-Tentation de Star) held second for trainer/driver Sebastian Ernault and owner N.V. Hicewa. Ecurie D bred this one. 2.3/1 Elena Princesse (4f Timoko-Quatinka) rallied for third handled by J-M Bazire for trainer Philippe Billard and Ecurie le Tremont.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dover Downs Tuesday features
14-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Uncle Peter breeding to be auctioned
14-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Asian Fusion for Chinese New Year
14-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Blondie looks to have more fun for Sylvester
14-Feb-2018 07:02 AM NZDT
Tom Eichas - Florida Amateur Driver of the Year
14-Feb-2018 06:02 AM NZDT
Dan Patch Awards Dinner to be streamed live
14-Feb-2018 06:02 AM NZDT
All Charged Up surges late to win feature
14-Feb-2018 05:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News