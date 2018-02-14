Danne Edel wins Q+ at Paris-Vincennes

February 13, 2018 - 16/1 Danne Edel (8g Coktail Jet -Osprey Boko) took today’s Q+ Prix de Chateau-Gontier (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters) at Vincennes timed in 1.12.4kr for harness racing trainer/driver Bjorn Goop. Stall Edelstoff AB owns the winner. 13/1 Romero (8m Kadabra -Etrille) was second for trainer/driver Andrea Guzzinati for Ecurie Louisiana. 12/1 Andiamode Monchel (8g Kiwi ) was third with J-M Bazire up, ahead of 2.6/1 MT Joinville (7g Meaulnes du Corta -Ivy LB) and Jorma Kontio with fifth to 16/1 Sylvester America (7g Varenne -Armbro Voice) driven by Davis Thomain for owner/trainer Jerry Riordan.

Trainer/driver Bjorn Goop piloted 12/1 Tellmeastory (6g Zola Boko -Katydid) to a 1.16.2kr victory in the Prix de Bercy (purse €46,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters). Tero Pohjolainen owns the winner and Goop booked victory two on the program. 24/1 Cabernet (6g Prince Gede -Neophyte) took second for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer/owner P. Edouard Mary. 5/2 odds Tarim (6m Varenne -Explosive) was third for J.Ph. Monclin and trainer H.E. Bondo for Scuderia AEC Borsani. 11/1 Canular (6g Jet Fortuna ) was fourth for Yoann Lebourgeois.

The Prix du Mesle (purse €52,000, 2175 meters, 12 starters-four year old females) produced victory for 7.4/1 East Island (4f Very Pleasant -Queen Along) clocked in 1.14.1kr for driver Julien Dubois, Ecurie Victoria Dreams, trainer Philippe Moulin and breeder Jean Philippe Dubois, 5.4/1 Extremity (4f Coktail Jet -Tentation de Star) held second for trainer/driver Sebastian Ernault and owner N.V. Hicewa. Ecurie D bred this one. 2.3/1 Elena Princesse (4f Timoko -Quatinka) rallied for third handled by J-M Bazire for trainer Philippe Billard and Ecurie le Tremont.

Thomas H. Hicks