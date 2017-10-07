Four in International Trot arrive at Yonkers

YONKERS, NY, Friday, October 6, 2017 - Of the seven international entrants set to compete in the $1 million Yonkers International Trot @ Empire City Casino, four have found their way to harness racing Yonkers Raceway.

After a couple of days in quarantine (Newburgh, NY), Dreammoko (FRA), Oasis Bi (ITA), On Track Piraten (SWE) and Twister Bi (ITA) made themselves at home in Westchester. It's the third visit for both Oasis Bi and On Track Piraten.

The three other overseas horses-Midnight Hour (FIN), Shadow Woodland (FIN) and Tripolini VP (DEN)-are to be housed off-site at approved facilities.

The Saturday, Oct. 14th world-class event finds those seven joined by defending champion Resolve (USA), In Secret (USA) and Marion Marauder (CAN) , the mile-and-a-quarter event highlighting New York harness-record $3.3 million purse program.

Post position for the 39th edition of the International shall be drawn Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 10th) at a midtown press luncheon.

Please note again it's a rare Saturday afternoon card, with Yonkers Raceway's first post at 1 PM and the International Trot (race No. 9 of 11) scheduled for approximately 4 PM.

Race day schedule...

1-NYSS Genesee Valley Farm 2YO Colt/Gelding Pace 1:00

2-NYSS Winbak Farm 2YO Filly Pace 1:20

3-NYSS Crawford Farm 2YO Filly Trot 1:40

4-NYSS Cameo Hills Farm 3YO Filly Pace 2:00

5-NYSS Harness Horse Breeders of NYS 2YO Colt/Gelding Trot 2:20

6-NYSS Blue Chip Farms 3YO Colt/Gelding Pace 2:40

7-Invitational Pace (Dan Rooney) 3:00

8-Invitational Trot (Harry Harvey) 3:30

9-Yonkers International Trot@ Empire City Casino 4:00

10-NYSS Morrisville Coll. Equine Inst. 3YO Colt/Gelding Trot 4:30

11-NYSS Allerage Farm 3YO Filly Trot 5:00

Notes...all finals for NYSS are at flat mile with eight starters @ $225,000 each

Invitational Trot is 1¼ miles with 10 starters @ $250,000

Invitational Pace is flat mile with eight starters @ $250,000

Races 8 thru 11 simulcast to French-hubbed audience.

More information about this program shall be sent when available.

Frank Drucker