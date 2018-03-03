Three-race win streak in jeopardy

After three straight seconds, four in his last five and five of his last seven starts, Sicily broke out of secondites with a 1:49 victory in the big pace of the week

DOVER, Del--- In Dover Downs' Monday, the March 5th harness racing feature, Quik Magic puts a three-race win streak on the line while stepping up to the $12,500 Claiming pace. Post time is 4:30

Art Stafford Jr. will drive Erica Hanley's sharp Quik Magic who has shown the ability to take the lead after the opening quarter in each of his three straight victories winning each easily. Trainer Willard Reynolds' steps his pacer up to the $12,500 claiming level. He takes on Crissman Inc.'s Midnight Shark, driven by Vic Kirby, who has two impressive wins from his previous three starts. Two other adversaries, Ron Davis' Lee Is A Star, a winner last week, drew the rail with Tim Tetrick driving and Vodka Is Terror and Tony Morgan also was a winner last Monday after an overland trip.

Howard Taylor and Tom Lazzaro's Rollin Ring Afire has been close in his last two outing and is piloted by Ross Wolfenden. Bad Man Sam, owned by Don Leager, with Corey Callahan in the bike, Brian and Carrie Malone's Mr. Dylan come out of outside post 8 while Kathleen Brewer's Some Gold reined by Eddie Davis Jr. drops down into the claiming ranks.

Dover Downs now offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager which starts with the 2nd race through the 6th. There is also a late daily double on the 12th and 13th races.

After three straight seconds, four in his last five and five of his last seven starts, Sicily broke out of secondites with a 1:49 victory in the big pace of the week, the $30,000 Preferred on a wet and windy Thursday (3/1). Little /Ben won the $25,000 Open for his fifth win in his last seven outings.---Montrell Teague was in the bike behind Sicily who sat second until the final turn, getting up for his third sub-150 win of the meet. Major Uptrend finished second with Soto (Art Stafford Jr.) the show finisher.----Little Ben enjoyed a front-end journey with Tim Tetrick piloting to win the $25,000 Open pace with a 1:53.2 for his fifth triumph in his last seven races. Something Said was second in front of Silver Fox J.--- Air Strike made it three wins in-a-row chalking up victory in an $18,000 Winners pace with Vic Kirby guiding Art Of Fire got up for Jonathan Robert for his third win of 2018.--- I’m Supersonic A won one of two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces. Hi Sir, owned, trained and driven by Russell Foster took the other high-priced claimer in 1:51.1.---For the first time this meet no driver or trainer had a double or more on a program.

DURING THE WEEK; Montrell Teague picked up his third win of the day driving Lew’s Maverick to his third win of the meet, a come-from-behind victory catching Cashendash Hanover in the closing strides to win the $17,500 Claiming feature on Monday(2/26). Hide Me Away and program favorite Mister Virgin, were both claimed.---Jason Thompson drove the day’s longest shot, 27-1 Fussy Streak to a 1:57.4 lifetime fastest victory in a Fillies and mares pace. Owosso Flash (Bret Brittingham) was a 15-1 upsetter in another pace.---Montrell Teague and Tim Tetrick had three wins each, and Mike Cole had a double

Lazurus came on strong in the stretch to overtake Golden Son in deep stretch for a 1:53.3 lifetime best on Tuesday(2/27). Off at 6-1 Tetrick bided his time as race-favorite Theresademoninme cut out most of the mile before Golden Son assume the lead on the final turn. Lazurus came between horses to collar Golden Son in the final strides for his second win of the year, Celebrity Pegasus (Art Stafford Jr.) came on fast to take third place. Elysium (Corey Callahan) broke stride just past the :26.3 opening quarter after engaging Theresademoninme in a duel for the lead.---Callahan won his third of four winners on the card earlier in a $12,500 Winners trot guiding Euro Gap who held off Broadway Promise (Tetrick) in a 1:55.4 victory, his first win of 2018 in his seventh start.---Go Sandy Go prepped for the upcoming Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund stakes scoring an impressive 1:54.1triumph in a $12,000 Fillies and Mares pace. Jason Green drove his second winner for owner-trainer Josh Green (no relation).--- Go Sandy Go, won last years $100,000 DSBF Final and now is three wins and a second in four career stats..

This meet’s Leading Trainer contest continues full steam with former champion Tim Tetrick leading seven-time defending champion Corey Callahan, 116-115, in current 2017-2018 stats. Tony Morgan is third with 102 wins. Vic Kirby is fourth with 68 and Art Stafford Jr., fifth, with 67 wins.

Defending champion Dylan Davis has taken over first-place, among trainers with 32 wins, Jim King is second with 29. Wayne Givens, Josh Green, Joe Columbo is third with 26 wins. Mike Hall has 25 winners and Josh Green, 24, are tied for fourth..

Marv Bachrad