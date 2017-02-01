Queenslanders set to invade Menangle

You can be excused for thinking Saturday night’s meeting at Tabcorp Park Menangle is in fact an Albion Park card of harness racing.

In recent weeks, the banana benders have been competing regularly at Sydney’s metropolitan venue but they take it to a whole new level this weekend.

Heading south today (Wednesday) are trainers Grant Dixon, Ian Gurney, Shawn Grimsey plus Shannon Price and Scott Miller.

Already based in Sydney are Chantal Turpin and Pete McMullen, Cristina Monte and Charlie Cini while Shane Sanderson and Darren McCall both call Sydney home nowadays.

Leading reinsman Shane Graham heads to Sydney on Saturday for a full book of drives.

With the Miracle Mile carnival in full-swing, a number of Queenslanders are eyeing off the riches on offer and aiming their trusted performers at upcoming features.

Last week, quality four-year-old Mattgregor qualified for the Gr.1 $200,000 Chariots of Fire on February 11 after coming from last to be beaten narrowly behind Dashofluck in a time of 1:50 in the Paleface Adios Stakes.

In the opening race at Menangle on Saturday night, half the field is made-up of Queensland trained performers including Epaulette, Max Richter, Leos Best, Watch Pulp Fiction, Bells Beach House and Sparkling Cullect.

Furthermore, the trio of Change Of Mind, Quick Turn and Im Cool Harry has all spent considerable time in the sunshine state.

Trainer Ian Gurney has four runners starting this weekend including Epaulette, Sparkling Cullect, Smooth Showgirl and Clarkey.

Gurney is hoping to qualify Smooth Showgirl for the Gr.1 $200,000 Ladyship Mile on February 25.

Shannon Price and Scott Miller are also aiming their pair of quality mares Bettor Promise and Bettorthanspecial for the mares feature later this month while Three Of The Best is being prepared for the NSW Derby.

Both mares start in the same event this weekend, the Orangeville Meat Co Ladyship Pace.

The state’s leading trainer Grant Dixon has a trio of representatives this weekend including Max Richter, Leos Best and talented trotter Our Overanova.

Progressive three-year-old filly Eleniark is being set for the NSW Oaks.

And trainer Shawn Grimsey is also aiming for the NSW Oaks with his filly Western Jewels who starts in the Harness Breeders NSW Pink Diamond.

The Turpin/McMullen partnership has seven horses competing while the Monte/Cini duo has four horses starting.

Young trainer Ryan Veivers has recently sent his handy performer Vader to Sydney.