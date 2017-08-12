Qld time limit rule changes needed

It is quite a long time since arrests were made in South East Queensland harness racing, related to alleged "race fixing" practices.

As is normal, the unusual event was followed by a flood of rumour, innuendo, and perhaps invention.

At this point, with little information released by QRIC, the whole episode appears bogged down in the legal process, as certain statutory requirements must be met to ensure, among other things, that the principles of "natural justice" are satisfied.

It seems that both harness racing and QRIC would benefit by a modification of the Rules Of Harness Racing (Qld) to include time limits for matters to be dealt with.

The presumption of innocence, and the granting of continuing "stays of proceedings'', do nothing for the trainer or driver who applies their skills in strict accordance with the rules.

He or she is compelled to compete against participants who may or may not have an advantage of one type or another.

Those honest people deserve at least the same level of protection, as is afforded under the "presumption of innocence" to those whom the Integrity suspects may not be so.

If you would like a balanced view of the above proceedings you could read ace race caller David Fowler's blog at www. horseracingonly.com.au

Fowler's points are well made.

Omen bet

ON the odd occasion we will hear of a winner described as "an omen bet", followed by "we should have been on that".

One such opportunity may have gone begging in the last race on day one of the Redwood Carnival recently at Maryborough in Victoria.

Maybe no planets were aligned at the time but here is the list of related factors.

The race name was Olympus Feeds Australasia Trot. The runner in question was FATouche. The dam of FATouche was UR WHATU EAT.

A $14.60 winner went begging because us mugs did not do our form in sufficient depth.

Overseas challenge

AUSTRALIAN representative Shane Graham is headed across the inter- national date line to Canada.

He will be going round in the first leg of the 2017 World Driving Championship (WDC) at Century Downs in Balzac, Alberta.

All legs of the WDC will be televised live on Sky Racing, starting tomorrow morning Australian time.

Eleven of the top harness racing drivers from around the globe will compete in the first of five legs.

Drivers will earn points based on their finishing position. The top point- earner will be declared the 2017 World Driving Champion and win $25,000.

The defending champion, New Zealand's Dexter Dunn, represents the International Trotting Association.

The World Driving Championship will also consist of the following top-ranked international competitors: Shane Graham of Australia; Gerhard Mayr of Austria; Ric Depuydt of Belgium; James MacDonald of Canada; Mika Forss of Finland; Noel Baldacchino of Malta; Mark Purdon of New Zealand; Eirik Hoitomt of Norway; Bjorn Goop of Sweden; and Marcus Miller of the United States.

The Century Downs leg consists of five races, with the WDC races slated for races 4-8. Each race will feature 11-horse fields.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta in four 4-5-7-9: Frankie Rocks (G. Dixon)-Outlaw Fella (G. Dixon)-Drive The Dream- Catcha Lefty.

R2: Box trifecta 1-2-7: Strawberry Courage (G. Dwyer)-Written In Red (P. Diebert)-Bettor Promise (M. Neilson).

R3: E/w 5: Polished Rocks (M. Neilson).

R4: Quinella 2-4: Onedin Highlander (M. Falkner) and Pompidou (G. Dixon).

R5: E/w 11: Only The Brave (G. Dixon).

R6: Quinella 3-4: Ark Patrol (G. Dixon ) and Arts Treasure (J. Rattray).

R7: Quinella 2-6: Lenny The Legend (C. Owen) and Philanderer M. Neilson).

R8: Box trifecta 1-7-8: Lancelot Bromac (N Dawson)-Ultimate Art (A. Sanderson)-Alleluia (G. Dixon).

R9: Quinella 2-3: Karloo Mac (H. Barnes), Ruato Bay (C. Petroff).

R10: Quinella 2-8: Heavens Hint (N. Dawson) and Rockin Riches (G. Dixon).

Honour board

Nathan Dawson reigned supreme as driver on the leader board with seven wins, including trebles at Albion Park Tuesday and Recliffe Thursday. Training laurels were spread thin with Darrell Graham and John McMullen dead heating on just two winners apiece. Most pleasing was Adam Richardson, re-inventing himself after a stint back home in Wagga NSW with three winning drives.

Albion Park, August 4: With Authority (Narissa McMullen for John McMullen); Alpha Styx (Adam Sanderson for Colin Frisby); Blazing VC (Rob Gorman for Ray Jenkins); Franco Totem (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Charms On A Roll (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, August 5: Royal Jacquard (Nathan Dawson for Greg Elkins).

Marburg, August 5: Ole Sun (Nathan Dawson for Mal Charlton); Zenmach (Paul Matis); Machbino (Gary Whitaker for Tess Neaves); It's All Go (Nathan Dawson for Matt Elkins); Domestic Art Hayden Barnes for Wayne Davis).

Albion Park, August 8: Lavros Segil (Narissa McMullen for Brad Connelly); Glenferrie Baby (Trent Dawson); Culley Backy (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham).

Redcliffe, August 9: Royal Taz (Narissa McMullen for John McMullen); Tarin Kowt (Nathan Dawson for Ron Sallis); The Restauranteur (Adam Richardson); The Harlem Hammer (Gary Whitaker for Doug Lee); Living Grand (Hayden Barnes for Steven Furey); Digby Diva (Mathew Neilson for Jason Carkeet).

Redcliffe, August 10: Vanto Hanover (Nathan Dawson for Aileen Smith); Fon Ideal (Adam Richardson for Donny Smith); Handy Bonus (Nathan Dawson for Terry Hancock); Merrylands Miss (Rob Gorman for Neil Coy); No Confession (Adam Richardson for Tayla Gillespie); Smiling Armada (Anthony Gorman for Trevour Lambourn); Ketut (Nathan Dawson for Donny Smith); The Shady One (Rob Gorman for Trevor Lambourn).

TROT TACTICS with Denis Smith

Reprinted with permission of The Queensland Times