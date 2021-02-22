Day At The Track

Quality lots to the fore on day one

06:37 PM 22 Feb 2021 NZDT
Lot 140 (Father Patrick x Rae Galleon) purchased for $120,000 by trainer Robert Dunn.
After a week of anticipation heading into the postponed Christchurch session of NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale, Day One of selling at Canterbury Agricultural Park kicked off positively. 

At the close of selling, the average and median were both up on last year’s figures, with the median increasing by an impressive 30%.

NZB Standardbred Bloodstock Sales Representative and Auctioneer Cam Bray commented on today’s action.

“The trotting breeding market has wide access to sensational stallions from across the world, which was evident in the top purchases made today,” he said.

“To have a 30% increase in the median from last year’s trotting session is a very encouraging sign.”

“We are pleased where we are sitting at the moment but we’re aware there will be a number of lots sold overnight, which should bump up the clearance rate.

“We are looking forward to the next two days of selling which will present a strong line up of pacers set to go under the hammer,” he said.

The biggest purchase of the day was made early in the session after Robert Dunn secured Lot 140 for $120,000. Buying under his Diamond Racing banner, the colt by leading trotting sire Father Patrick out of Rae Galleon (NZ) (Sundon) was bought from Dave and Dawn Kennedy’s Beaudiene Breeding.

Dunn, who was the leading purchaser by aggregate at the close of selling, is excited to have the new addition to his stable.

“He is from a great family and he was a stunning individual.”

“We missed out in Auckland with a colt who I thought was a real stunner, so I wasn’t going to miss out here.”

“You’ve got to pay for quality and he was a standout horse,” he said.

Lot 135 was the second highest purchase secured by McLean Racing via the online bidding platform from the draft of White Stables. The Majestic Son colt has a pedigree page stacked with black-type, out of multiple Group One-winning mare One Over Kenny (NZ) (Sundon), making him a half-brother to track star Ultimate Stride (NZ) (Love You).

The leading consignor by aggregate title was picked up by Brian West’s Studholme Bloodstock, selling four lots for a total turnover of $180,500.

International stallion Father Patrick topped the leading sires by average table, with eight lots selling for an average of $53,500.

The Sale of Pacers at Christchurch commences tomorrow on Tuesday 23 February, with Lot 184 to 305 going under the hammer from 1PM (NZT). The Parade of Pacers will begin tomorrow at 10AM (NZT).

The Sale will continue to be beamed to viewers on Freeview channel 200, with coverage streamed live at nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on the NZB Standardbred facebook page. Presenter Greg O’Connor will host a Preview Show commencing at 12:30PM (NZT).

All horses purchased today are eligible for the Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.

2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Trotting Session

 

2021 Christchurch Trotting Sale

2020 Christchurch Trotting Sale

2019 Christchurch Trotting Sale

Aggregate

$1,106,000

$1,281,750

$1,203,500

Average

$35,867

$34,642

$30,088

Median

$31,250

$24,000

$21,500

Clearance

69%

79%

83%

Catalogued

48

48

50

Sold

31

37

40

Top Price

$120,000 Lot 140 (B.C) Father Patrick - Rae Galleon

$280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny

$105,000 Lot 192 (B.C) Love You - Diedre's Jewel

 

2021 Top Lots – Christchurch Trotting Session

Lot

Type

Breeding

Consignor

Purchaser

Price

140

B.C

Father Patrick / Rae Galleon

Beaudiene Breeding

Diamond Racing (Auckland)

$120,000

135

B.C

Majestic Son / One Over Kenny

White Stables

McLean Racing (Victoria)

$110,000

139

BR.C

Father Patrick / Quite A Moment

Dancingonmoonlight Ltd

Mr G Hope (Canterbury)

$80,000

136

B.C

Father Patrick / Paramount Queen

Studholme Bloodstock Ltd

Mr J Curtin (Auckland)

$50,000

141

B.F

Muscle Mass / Roydon's Jewel

R. & J. Aubrey

Mr AN & Mrs JE Rich (Canterbury)

$50,000

148

B.F

Father Patrick / Superbowlcheerleader

Studholme Bloodstock Ltd

Aldebaran Lodge Pty Ltd  (Victoria)

$50,000

174

B.F

Love You / Ethereal

L. Smith

Darren Keast Ltd (Canterbury)

$50,000

168

B.C

Love You / Diedre's Jewel

Mansfield Farm

Mr J Dickie (Auckland)

$45,000

159

B.C

Father Patrick / Bree

Studholme Bloodstock Ltd

IG & LF Thomson (Southland)

$42,500

144

Ch.C

Love You / Shell Seeker

L. Smith

Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland)

$40,000

 

2021 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate – Christchurch Trotting Session

Purchaser

Bought

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Diamond Racing

3

$172,500

$57,500

$120,000

140

McLean Racing

1

$110,000

$110,000

$110,000

135

Mr G Hope

1

$80,000

$80,000

$80,000

139

Mr AG Herlihy

2

$78,000

$39,000

$40,000

144

Aldebaran Lodge Pty Ltd

1

$50,000

$50,000

$50,000

148

Darren Keast/A Fitzgerald Standardbreds

1

$50,000

$50,000

$50,000

174

Mr AN & Mrs JE Rich

1

$50,000

$50,000

$50,000

141

Mr J Curtin

1

$50,000

$50,000

$50,000

136

Mr J Dickie

1

$45,000

$45,000

$45,000

168

IG & LF Thomson

1

$42,500

$42,500

$42,500

159

 

2021 Leading Consignors by Aggregate – Christchurch Trotting Session

Consignor

Entries

Sold

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Studholme Bloodstock

4

4

$180,500

$45,125

$50,000

136

Beaudiene Breeding

2

2

$157,500

$78,750

$120,000

140

L. Smith

6

4

$156,000

$39,000

$50,000

174

White Stables

2

1

$110,000

$110,000

$110,000

135

R. & J. Aubrey

4

3

$92,500

$30,833

$50,000

141

Dancingonmoonlight

1

1

$80,000

$80,000

$80,000

139

Rosedale Farm

3

2

$47,500

$23,750

$30,000

177

Mansfield Farm

1

1

$45,000

$45,000

$45,000

168

G. M. Murray

5

2

$42,500

$21,250

$32,500

142

Arden Lodge

1

1

$22,500

$22,500

$22,500

149

 

2021 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Trotting Session

Sire

Entries

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Father Patrick

11

8

$53,500

$428,000

$120,000

140

Love You

5

4

$43,500

$174,000

$50,000

174

Majestic Son

7

4

$39,250

$157,000

$110,000

135

Muscle Mass

4

3

$36,500

$109,500

$50,000

141

Creatine

7

4

$23,250

$93,000

$37,500

153

 

NZB Standardbred

