Quality lots to the fore on day one

After a week of anticipation heading into the postponed Christchurch session of NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale, Day One of selling at Canterbury Agricultural Park kicked off positively.
At the close of selling, the average and median were both up on last year’s figures, with the median increasing by an impressive 30%.
NZB Standardbred Bloodstock Sales Representative and Auctioneer Cam Bray commented on today’s action.
“The trotting breeding market has wide access to sensational stallions from across the world, which was evident in the top purchases made today,” he said.
“To have a 30% increase in the median from last year’s trotting session is a very encouraging sign.”
“We are pleased where we are sitting at the moment but we’re aware there will be a number of lots sold overnight, which should bump up the clearance rate.
“We are looking forward to the next two days of selling which will present a strong line up of pacers set to go under the hammer,” he said.
The biggest purchase of the day was made early in the session after Robert Dunn secured Lot 140 for $120,000. Buying under his Diamond Racing banner, the colt by leading trotting sire Father Patrick out of Rae Galleon (NZ) (Sundon) was bought from Dave and Dawn Kennedy’s Beaudiene Breeding.
Dunn, who was the leading purchaser by aggregate at the close of selling, is excited to have the new addition to his stable.
“He is from a great family and he was a stunning individual.”
“We missed out in Auckland with a colt who I thought was a real stunner, so I wasn’t going to miss out here.”
“You’ve got to pay for quality and he was a standout horse,” he said.
Lot 135 was the second highest purchase secured by McLean Racing via the online bidding platform from the draft of White Stables. The Majestic Son colt has a pedigree page stacked with black-type, out of multiple Group One-winning mare One Over Kenny (NZ) (Sundon), making him a half-brother to track star Ultimate Stride (NZ) (Love You).
The leading consignor by aggregate title was picked up by Brian West’s Studholme Bloodstock, selling four lots for a total turnover of $180,500.
International stallion Father Patrick topped the leading sires by average table, with eight lots selling for an average of $53,500.
The Sale of Pacers at Christchurch commences tomorrow on Tuesday 23 February, with Lot 184 to 305 going under the hammer from 1PM (NZT). The Parade of Pacers will begin tomorrow at 10AM (NZT).
The Sale will continue to be beamed to viewers on Freeview channel 200, with coverage streamed live at nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on the NZB Standardbred facebook page. Presenter Greg O’Connor will host a Preview Show commencing at 12:30PM (NZT).
All horses purchased today are eligible for the Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.
To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.
2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Trotting Session
|
|
2021 Christchurch Trotting Sale
|
2020 Christchurch Trotting Sale
|
2019 Christchurch Trotting Sale
|
Aggregate
|
$1,106,000
|
$1,281,750
|
$1,203,500
|
Average
|
$35,867
|
$34,642
|
$30,088
|
Median
|
$31,250
|
$24,000
|
$21,500
|
Clearance
|
69%
|
79%
|
83%
|
Catalogued
|
48
|
48
|
50
|
Sold
|
31
|
37
|
40
|
Top Price
|
$120,000 Lot 140 (B.C) Father Patrick - Rae Galleon
|
$280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny
|
$105,000 Lot 192 (B.C) Love You - Diedre's Jewel
2021 Top Lots – Christchurch Trotting Session
|
Lot
|
Type
|
Breeding
|
Consignor
|
Purchaser
|
Price
|
140
|
B.C
|
Father Patrick / Rae Galleon
|
Beaudiene Breeding
|
Diamond Racing (Auckland)
|
$120,000
|
135
|
B.C
|
Majestic Son / One Over Kenny
|
White Stables
|
McLean Racing (Victoria)
|
$110,000
|
139
|
BR.C
|
Father Patrick / Quite A Moment
|
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
|
Mr G Hope (Canterbury)
|
$80,000
|
136
|
B.C
|
Father Patrick / Paramount Queen
|
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
|
Mr J Curtin (Auckland)
|
$50,000
|
141
|
B.F
|
Muscle Mass / Roydon's Jewel
|
R. & J. Aubrey
|
Mr AN & Mrs JE Rich (Canterbury)
|
$50,000
|
148
|
B.F
|
Father Patrick / Superbowlcheerleader
|
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
|
Aldebaran Lodge Pty Ltd (Victoria)
|
$50,000
|
174
|
B.F
|
Love You / Ethereal
|
L. Smith
|
Darren Keast Ltd (Canterbury)
|
$50,000
|
168
|
B.C
|
Love You / Diedre's Jewel
|
Mansfield Farm
|
Mr J Dickie (Auckland)
|
$45,000
|
159
|
B.C
|
Father Patrick / Bree
|
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
|
IG & LF Thomson (Southland)
|
$42,500
|
144
|
Ch.C
|
Love You / Shell Seeker
|
L. Smith
|
Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland)
|
$40,000
2021 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate – Christchurch Trotting Session
|
Purchaser
|
Bought
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Diamond Racing
|
3
|
$172,500
|
$57,500
|
$120,000
|
140
|
McLean Racing
|
1
|
$110,000
|
$110,000
|
$110,000
|
135
|
Mr G Hope
|
1
|
$80,000
|
$80,000
|
$80,000
|
139
|
Mr AG Herlihy
|
2
|
$78,000
|
$39,000
|
$40,000
|
144
|
Aldebaran Lodge Pty Ltd
|
1
|
$50,000
|
$50,000
|
$50,000
|
148
|
Darren Keast/A Fitzgerald Standardbreds
|
1
|
$50,000
|
$50,000
|
$50,000
|
174
|
Mr AN & Mrs JE Rich
|
1
|
$50,000
|
$50,000
|
$50,000
|
141
|
Mr J Curtin
|
1
|
$50,000
|
$50,000
|
$50,000
|
136
|
Mr J Dickie
|
1
|
$45,000
|
$45,000
|
$45,000
|
168
|
IG & LF Thomson
|
1
|
$42,500
|
$42,500
|
$42,500
|
159
2021 Leading Consignors by Aggregate – Christchurch Trotting Session
|
Consignor
|
Entries
|
Sold
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
4
|
4
|
$180,500
|
$45,125
|
$50,000
|
136
|
Beaudiene Breeding
|
2
|
2
|
$157,500
|
$78,750
|
$120,000
|
140
|
L. Smith
|
6
|
4
|
$156,000
|
$39,000
|
$50,000
|
174
|
White Stables
|
2
|
1
|
$110,000
|
$110,000
|
$110,000
|
135
|
R. & J. Aubrey
|
4
|
3
|
$92,500
|
$30,833
|
$50,000
|
141
|
Dancingonmoonlight
|
1
|
1
|
$80,000
|
$80,000
|
$80,000
|
139
|
Rosedale Farm
|
3
|
2
|
$47,500
|
$23,750
|
$30,000
|
177
|
Mansfield Farm
|
1
|
1
|
$45,000
|
$45,000
|
$45,000
|
168
|
G. M. Murray
|
5
|
2
|
$42,500
|
$21,250
|
$32,500
|
142
|
Arden Lodge
|
1
|
1
|
$22,500
|
$22,500
|
$22,500
|
149
2021 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Trotting Session
|
Sire
|
Entries
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Father Patrick
|
11
|
8
|
$53,500
|
$428,000
|
$120,000
|
140
|
Love You
|
5
|
4
|
$43,500
|
$174,000
|
$50,000
|
174
|
Majestic Son
|
7
|
4
|
$39,250
|
$157,000
|
$110,000
|
135
|
Muscle Mass
|
4
|
3
|
$36,500
|
$109,500
|
$50,000
|
141
|
Creatine
|
7
|
4
|
$23,250
|
$93,000
|
$37,500
|
153
NZB Standardbred