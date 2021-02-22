Quality lots to the fore on day one

After a week of anticipation heading into the postponed Christchurch session of NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale, Day One of selling at Canterbury Agricultural Park kicked off positively.

At the close of selling, the average and median were both up on last year’s figures, with the median increasing by an impressive 30%.

NZB Standardbred Bloodstock Sales Representative and Auctioneer Cam Bray commented on today’s action.

“The trotting breeding market has wide access to sensational stallions from across the world, which was evident in the top purchases made today,” he said.

“To have a 30% increase in the median from last year’s trotting session is a very encouraging sign.”

“We are pleased where we are sitting at the moment but we’re aware there will be a number of lots sold overnight, which should bump up the clearance rate.

“We are looking forward to the next two days of selling which will present a strong line up of pacers set to go under the hammer,” he said.

The biggest purchase of the day was made early in the session after Robert Dunn secured Lot 140 for $120,000. Buying under his Diamond Racing banner, the colt by leading trotting sire Father Patrick out of Rae Galleon (NZ) (Sundon) was bought from Dave and Dawn Kennedy’s Beaudiene Breeding.

Dunn, who was the leading purchaser by aggregate at the close of selling, is excited to have the new addition to his stable.

“He is from a great family and he was a stunning individual.”

“We missed out in Auckland with a colt who I thought was a real stunner, so I wasn’t going to miss out here.”

“You’ve got to pay for quality and he was a standout horse,” he said.

Lot 135 was the second highest purchase secured by McLean Racing via the online bidding platform from the draft of White Stables. The Majestic Son colt has a pedigree page stacked with black-type, out of multiple Group One-winning mare One Over Kenny (NZ) (Sundon), making him a half-brother to track star Ultimate Stride (NZ) ( Love You ).

The leading consignor by aggregate title was picked up by Brian West’s Studholme Bloodstock, selling four lots for a total turnover of $180,500.

International stallion Father Patrick topped the leading sires by average table, with eight lots selling for an average of $53,500.

The Sale of Pacers at Christchurch commences tomorrow on Tuesday 23 February, with Lot 184 to 305 going under the hammer from 1PM (NZT). The Parade of Pacers will begin tomorrow at 10AM (NZT).

The Sale will continue to be beamed to viewers on Freeview channel 200, with coverage streamed live at nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on the NZB Standardbred facebook page. Presenter Greg O’Connor will host a Preview Show commencing at 12:30PM (NZT).

All horses purchased today are eligible for the Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.

2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Trotting Session

2021 Christchurch Trotting Sale 2020 Christchurch Trotting Sale 2019 Christchurch Trotting Sale Aggregate $1,106,000 $1,281,750 $1,203,500 Average $35,867 $34,642 $30,088 Median $31,250 $24,000 $21,500 Clearance 69% 79% 83% Catalogued 48 48 50 Sold 31 37 40 Top Price $120,000 Lot 140 (B.C) Father Patrick - Rae Galleon $280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny $105,000 Lot 192 (B.C) Love You - Diedre's Jewel

2021 Top Lots – Christchurch Trotting Session

Lot Type Breeding Consignor Purchaser Price 140 B.C Father Patrick / Rae Galleon Beaudiene Breeding Diamond Racing (Auckland) $120,000 135 B.C Majestic Son / One Over Kenny White Stables McLean Racing (Victoria) $110,000 139 BR.C Father Patrick / Quite A Moment Dancingonmoonlight Ltd Mr G Hope (Canterbury) $80,000 136 B.C Father Patrick / Paramount Queen Studholme Bloodstock Ltd Mr J Curtin (Auckland) $50,000 141 B.F Muscle Mass / Roydon's Jewel R. & J. Aubrey Mr AN & Mrs JE Rich (Canterbury) $50,000 148 B.F Father Patrick / Superbowlcheerleader Studholme Bloodstock Ltd Aldebaran Lodge Pty Ltd (Victoria) $50,000 174 B.F Love You / Ethereal L. Smith Darren Keast Ltd (Canterbury) $50,000 168 B.C Love You / Diedre's Jewel Mansfield Farm Mr J Dickie (Auckland) $45,000 159 B.C Father Patrick / Bree Studholme Bloodstock Ltd IG & LF Thomson (Southland) $42,500 144 Ch.C Love You / Shell Seeker L. Smith Mr AG Herlihy (Auckland) $40,000

2021 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate – Christchurch Trotting Session

Purchaser Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Diamond Racing 3 $172,500 $57,500 $120,000 140 McLean Racing 1 $110,000 $110,000 $110,000 135 Mr G Hope 1 $80,000 $80,000 $80,000 139 Mr AG Herlihy 2 $78,000 $39,000 $40,000 144 Aldebaran Lodge Pty Ltd 1 $50,000 $50,000 $50,000 148 Darren Keast/A Fitzgerald Standardbreds 1 $50,000 $50,000 $50,000 174 Mr AN & Mrs JE Rich 1 $50,000 $50,000 $50,000 141 Mr J Curtin 1 $50,000 $50,000 $50,000 136 Mr J Dickie 1 $45,000 $45,000 $45,000 168 IG & LF Thomson 1 $42,500 $42,500 $42,500 159

2021 Leading Consignors by Aggregate – Christchurch Trotting Session

Consignor Entries Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Studholme Bloodstock 4 4 $180,500 $45,125 $50,000 136 Beaudiene Breeding 2 2 $157,500 $78,750 $120,000 140 L. Smith 6 4 $156,000 $39,000 $50,000 174 White Stables 2 1 $110,000 $110,000 $110,000 135 R. & J. Aubrey 4 3 $92,500 $30,833 $50,000 141 Dancingonmoonlight 1 1 $80,000 $80,000 $80,000 139 Rosedale Farm 3 2 $47,500 $23,750 $30,000 177 Mansfield Farm 1 1 $45,000 $45,000 $45,000 168 G. M. Murray 5 2 $42,500 $21,250 $32,500 142 Arden Lodge 1 1 $22,500 $22,500 $22,500 149

2021 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Trotting Session

Sire Entries Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Father Patrick 11 8 $53,500 $428,000 $120,000 140 Love You 5 4 $43,500 $174,000 $50,000 174 Majestic Son 7 4 $39,250 $157,000 $110,000 135 Muscle Mass 4 3 $36,500 $109,500 $50,000 141 Creatine 7 4 $23,250 $93,000 $37,500 153